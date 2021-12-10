Advertisement
Friday, Dec 10, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home International

Explainer | US President Joe Biden’s ‘Summit For Democracy’: All You Need To Know

US President Joe Biden on Thursday gathered over 100 global leaders to host the virtual 'Summit for Democracy', where he talked about the 'backward slide of democracy' and the perils of strengthening autocracy.

Explainer | US President Joe Biden’s ‘Summit For Democracy’: All You Need To Know
US President Joe Biden speaks at the opening of the Democracy Summit from the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex | AP

Trending

Explainer | US President Joe Biden’s ‘Summit For Democracy’: All You Need To Know
outlookindia.com
2021-12-10T16:19:02+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 10 Dec 2021, Updated: 10 Dec 2021 4:19 pm

US President Joe Biden on Thursday hosted a virtual ‘Summit for Democracy’ that was attended by over 100 global leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The summit has been deemed one-of-kind to counter threats to democracy worldwide.

During the summit, Biden said that safeguarding the rights and freedom of people against the rise of authoritarianism has become a “defining challenge” and emphasised the threats faced by ‘global freedom’ under expanding autocrats.

Biden underscored that long-established democracies including the US, haven’t been immune to such strains calling the moment an “inflection point in history".

Here’s more of what Biden’ summit was all about:

1. Biden warned against the growing threats received by democracies from expanding authoritarian powers. He said that autocrats as leaders across the world are sowing doubts about the stability and durability of elected governments. "Democracy doesn't happen by accident. We have to renew it with each generation," he said adding, "And this is an urgent matter on all our parts, in my view, because the data we're seeing is largely pointing in the wrong direction."

From the Magazine

Our Starless Skies: Even Stars Are Unable To Break Layers Of Smog

Welcome To Mahul, The Living Hell On Mumbai’s Eastern Outskirts

Is India’s Pollution Data Hiding Behind The Poor?

Children From Poor Backgrounds Are Worst Sufferers Of Pollution

In Terror Land, Pigeons Give Kashmiri Youths Wings To Embrace Peace

2. However, Biden did not explicitly point fingers at Russia and China. Washington has locked horns with both the countries and the leaders of these nations were reportedly absent from the summit.

3. More than $420 million aid has been announced through programmes aimed at fighting corruption, supporting women and people from the marginalised group, working professionals, labour activists and bringing about reforms in the healthcare and education sectors.

4. US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen discussed how her department is actively cracking down on money laundering, illicit finance and tax evasion. "After all, the United States cannot be a credible voice for free and fair government abroad if, at the same time, we allow the wealthy to break our laws with impunity,” she said.

5. Although the US officials promised a course of action following the summit, questions have been raised around the missing leaders from a certain number of countries.

6. The summit prompted anger from China following the invitation of Taiwan. China considers Taiwan -- the democratically ruled island -- part of its territory.

7. The presence of Brazil’s far-right leader Jair Bolsonaro raised eyebrows around the ‘democracy’ summit. Speaking to news website NPR, an official said that democracy was more than a single leader or a single party or a single moment in time, rather “entire societies".

8. On America’s democracy, Biden did not mention the January 6 attack on the US Capitol Hill. US Vice-President Kamala Harris took on the issue and said, "January 6th looms large in our collective conscience. And the anti-voter laws that many states have passed are part of an intentional effort to exclude Americans from participating in our democracy.”

9. Biden backed the stalled electoral reform bills, which have been filibustered by the Republicans in the Senate.

10. Measures were announced against foreign officials for their poor responses to Covid-19. Further measures, for alleged corrupt schemes, were issued against countries.

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Joe Biden Narendra Modi Kamala Harris Washington Summit The United States Joe Biden Democracy International
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from World

Mexico: 53 Migrants Killed In Accident

Mexico: 53 Migrants Killed In Accident

UN Chief Antonio Guterres: Climate Change Aggravates Conflict And Terrorism

Tunisia: Fire At Islamist Party Headquarters Leaves 1 Dead, 18 Injured

UN Political Chief Urges Taliban To Be Inclusive On Three-Day Visit To Afghanistan

Committee To Protect Journalists: Record Journalists Jailed In 2021

Chile Legalises Same-Sex Marriages, Lawmakers' Votes Show Overwhelming Support

Afghanistan: Taliban Foot Soldiers Manning Checkpoints In Afghan Cities

Afghan Evacuation: Refugees Wait And Worry At US Bases After Frantic Airlift From Kabul

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

A Soldier's Life

A Soldier's Life

Ashes 2021-22, 1st Test: Joe Root-David Malan Century Stand Stalls Aussie Progress On Day 3

Ashes 2021-22, 1st Test: Joe Root-David Malan Century Stand Stalls Aussie Progress On Day 3

Celebrations At Singhu Border After Year Long Farmers’ Agitation

Celebrations At Singhu Border After Year Long Farmers’ Agitation

Bravehearts In Coffins Arrive At Palam Airbase

Bravehearts In Coffins Arrive At Palam Airbase

Advertisement

More from World

Pakistan Mob Lynching: Sri Lankan Minister Demands Apology From Pakistan Minister For Insensitive Remarks

Pakistan Mob Lynching: Sri Lankan Minister Demands Apology From Pakistan Minister For Insensitive Remarks

Jamal Khashoggi Murder: Suspect Saudi Royal Guard Arrested In France

Jamal Khashoggi Murder: Suspect Saudi Royal Guard Arrested In France

Aung San Suu Kyi Verdict: How It Is Going To Change India-Myanmar Nexus

Aung San Suu Kyi Verdict: How It Is Going To Change India-Myanmar Nexus

EU Drug Regulator Backs Covid-19 Vaccine Mixture

EU Drug Regulator Backs Covid-19 Vaccine Mixture

Read More from Outlook

Silence In The Valley: Human Rights Day A No Show In Kashmir

Silence In The Valley: Human Rights Day A No Show In Kashmir

Naseer Ganai / The recent arrest of human rights defender Khurram Parvez has created fear among human rights defenders and lawyers.

Explainer | Human Rights Day: A Brief History

Explainer | Human Rights Day: A Brief History

Outlook Web Desk / International Human Rights Day 2021: What is Human Rights Day and why is it celebrated on December 10, every year?

Gabba Test, Day 3: Malan, Root Revive England

Gabba Test, Day 3: Malan, Root Revive England

Jayanta Oinam / At the close of play on Day 3 at The Gabba, England were 220/2 in 70 overs. They still trail Australia by 58 runs.

Meet Ali Saifuddin: The Star Of New Kashmiri Music

Meet Ali Saifuddin: The Star Of New Kashmiri Music

Naseer Ganai / 29-year-old singer-songwriter Ali Saifuddin's song absorbed the strong impact of politics in Kashmir while delineating the divine beauty of Kashmir as well.

Advertisement