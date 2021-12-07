Advertisement
Tuesday, Dec 07, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home International

Endangered Whale Gives Birth To Calf While Being Entangled In Fishing Net

The baby whale appeared healthy and uninjured when an aerial survey team spotted it Thursday alongside its ensnared mother near Cumberland Island, Georgia.

Endangered Whale Gives Birth To Calf While Being Entangled In Fishing Net
A critically endangered North Atlantic right whales seen swimming with her calf in a viral photo shared by the Georgia Department of Natural Resources | AP/PTI

Trending

Endangered Whale Gives Birth To Calf While Being Entangled In Fishing Net
outlookindia.com
2021-12-07T12:53:38+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

More stories from Associated Press (AP)
View All

Published: 07 Dec 2021, Updated: 07 Dec 2021 12:53 pm

Scientists spotted an endangered right whale dragging a length of fishing rope caught in its mouth as it swam with a newborn calf off the Georgia coast, a rare confirmation of a birth by an entangled whale that experts determined they can't safely attempt to help.

The baby whale appeared healthy and uninjured when an aerial survey team spotted it Thursday alongside its ensnared mother near Cumberland Island, Georgia, said Clay George, a wildlife biologist with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources.

It was the second newborn right whale confirmed in the Atlantic waters of the Southeastern US during the species' calving season that typically runs from December through March.

North Atlantic right whales are critically endangered, with scientists estimating that fewer than 350 survive. Adult females migrate to warmer waters off Georgia and Florida each winter to give birth. George said he's only aware of one other confirmed report, from January 2011, of an entangled right whale being seen with a newborn — and that one ultimately managed to free itself.

The female whale spotted last week, identified by the unique markings on its head, has been dragging fishing rope at least since March. That's when it was first reported entangled in Cape Cod Bay, off the coast of Massachusetts. Wildlife experts managed to shorten the rope before the whale headed south, but weren't able to free it.

From the Magazine

Shaheen Bagh, CAA, Farmers’ Protest: Hip-Hop Is The Voice Of Dissent In India

Why I Rap: A Hip-Hop Artiste’s Journey From Bihar To Stardom

Death Of Three Dalit Girls And A Story Of Pain And Humiliation

Church In India Cosying Up To BJP To Protect Its Interests

Diary | I Want To Fly: The Unrealised Dreams Of An Ex-Banker And Mother

“We haven't seen a chronically entangled whale come down here from up north and have a calf," George said, adding: "It's amazing. But on the other hand, it could ultimately be a death sentence for her.”

That's because the mother whale may struggle both to nurse her calf and still have the energy needed to keep dragging the fishing line while also trying to recover from potential injuries to its mouth, George said.

Female right whales typically gorge themselves in the waters where they feed and mate off New England and Canada before heading south to give birth. They won't eat again until they return — a round trip that can take three months or longer.

Trained responders in a boat approached the mother whale and calf on Thursday. After consulting with other experts, George said, the response team concluded any attempt to remove or further shorten the fishing rope would pose too great a risk to both the whales and the boat crew.

Spotters who scan the waters daily for whales and their babies during the calving season plan to keep an eye out for the pair.

“My concern is she's still got two pieces of rope, about 20 feet, coming out from the left side of her mouth,” Georgia said. “If those two pieces of rope ended up getting knotted around each other and there's a loop, you could image that calf could end up becoming entangled.”

Scientists and advocates with the North Atlantic Right Whale Consortium said in October they suspect the marine mammals lost nearly 10% of their population last year, with their overall number falling to an estimated 336.

Right whales were decimated during the commercial whaling era, when they were hunted for their oil. Now scientists say entanglement with fishing gear and collisions with ships are killing right whales faster than they can reproduce.

Tags

Associated Press (AP) International
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from World

Germany: Parties Sign Coalition Deal For New Scholz Government

Germany: Parties Sign Coalition Deal For New Scholz Government

Myanmar: Rohingya Muslims Seek $150 Billion In Damages From Facebook For Facilitating Genocide

Swiss Catholic Church Orders Study Of Sexual Abuse Since Mid-20th Century

British Woman Testifies, 'Pressured Into Giving Sexual Massages To Jeffrey Epstein'

Putin's India Visit: How The Modi-Putin Meet May Rekindle India-Russia Ties

Obituary | Ebrahim Ebrahim, The Indian-Origin Anti-Apartheid Icon Who Waged A Long Battle In S Africa

Pakistan Lynching: Remains Of Sri Lankan National Arrives In Colombo

Sudan: Tribal Violence Kills 24 In Darfur Region, Says Aid Group

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Modi-Putin Meet Reaffirms India-Russia Ties

Modi-Putin Meet Reaffirms India-Russia Ties

Ashes 2021-22: Australia Upbeat Ahead Of Gabba Opener

Ashes 2021-22: Australia Upbeat Ahead Of Gabba Opener

Ashes 2021-22: England Prepare To Improve Record Down Under

Ashes 2021-22: England Prepare To Improve Record Down Under

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from World

Putin Sends Out A Strong Message By Coming For A In-Person Meeting With PM Modi

Putin Sends Out A Strong Message By Coming For A In-Person Meeting With PM Modi

Myanmar Court Sentences Ousted Leader Aung San Suu Kyi To Four years

Myanmar Court Sentences Ousted Leader Aung San Suu Kyi To Four years

Omicron Coronavirus Update | New Covid-19 Variant May Have High Reinfection Rate, Study Finds

Omicron Coronavirus Update | New Covid-19 Variant May Have High Reinfection Rate, Study Finds

Liberation Of Bangladesh: India Observes 'Maitri Diwas' To Mark 50 Years Of Friendship

Liberation Of Bangladesh: India Observes 'Maitri Diwas' To Mark 50 Years Of Friendship

Read More from Outlook

Putin's India Visit: How The Modi-Putin Meet May Rekindle India-Russia Ties

Putin's India Visit: How The Modi-Putin Meet May Rekindle India-Russia Ties

Seema Guha / The Modi-Putin meet was a concerted effort by India-Russia to tell the world that their strategic relationship is alive and kicking.

Nagaland Ambush: Not Just AFSPA, It’s Time To Do Away With Most Special Laws

Nagaland Ambush: Not Just AFSPA, It’s Time To Do Away With Most Special Laws

Dilip Borah / It may be time for India to uphold human dignity, take a hard look at some of its regressive laws like AFSPA which includes Special Laws that authorises detention without trial.

Why England Are Resting James Anderson Vs AUS In 1st Ashes Test

Why England Are Resting James Anderson Vs AUS In 1st Ashes Test

Koushik Paul / The decision to rest Anderson at Gabba for the first Ashes 2021-22 Test is part of an English plan to keep the pace spearhead fresh for bigger challenges.

How Nagaland Incident Flared Up And Why There Is A Call To Repeal AFSPA?

How Nagaland Incident Flared Up And Why There Is A Call To Repeal AFSPA?

Outlook Web Desk / The Nagaland incident has highlighted several flaws in the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA). What went wrong? We explain.

Advertisement