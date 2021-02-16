February 16, 2021
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  International  »  Earthquake Of Magnitude 4.1 Strikes Near Andaman And Nicobar’s Port Blair

Earthquake Of Magnitude 4.1 Strikes Near Andaman And Nicobar’s Port Blair

No loss of life or property has been reported so far

Outlook Web Bureau 16 February 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Earthquake Of Magnitude 4.1 Strikes Near Andaman And Nicobar’s Port Blair
Representational Image
Earthquake Of Magnitude 4.1 Strikes Near Andaman And Nicobar’s Port Blair
outlookindia.com
2021-02-16T09:49:14+05:30

An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 on the Richter scale was reported near the Andaman and Nicobar Islands capital Port Blair on Monday, according to the National Centre for Seismology.

According to reports, the epicentre of the earthquake was 258 km south-southeast (SSE) of Port Blair. The earthquake struck at 7.23 pm at a depth of 10 km from the surface.

No loss of life or property has been reported so far, as per a report by CNBC.

An earthquake of 6.3 magnitudes was felt across northwest India, including Delhi, on Friday with its epicentre in Tajikistan. "The tremors were felt in Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana and Delhi. However, we haven’t received any reports of damage yet,” JL Gautam, head of operations at National Centre for Seismology (NCS), said.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

200 Indian Origin Persons On Leadership Positions In 15 Countries

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Delhi Earthquake International

More from World

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos