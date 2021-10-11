Advertisement
Monday, Oct 11, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home International

Drugmaker Merck Asks US FDA To Authorise Promising Anti-Covid Pill

If cleared by the Food and Drug Administration — a decision that could come in a matter of weeks — it would be the first pill shown to treat Covid-19.

Drugmaker Merck Asks US FDA To Authorise Promising Anti-Covid Pill
Undated image provided by Merck & Co. showing the new antiviral medication | (Merck & Co. via AP)

Trending

Drugmaker Merck Asks US FDA To Authorise Promising Anti-Covid Pill
outlookindia.com
2021-10-11T21:17:12+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

More stories from Associated Press (AP)
View All

Published: 11 Oct 2021, Updated: 11 Oct 2021 9:17 pm

Drugmaker Merck asked US regulators on Monday to authorise its pill against COVID-19 in what would add an entirely new and easy-to-use weapon to the world's arsenal against the pandemic. 

If cleared by the Food and Drug Administration — a decision that could come in a matter of weeks — it would be the first pill shown to treat Covid-19. All other FDA-backed treatments against the disease require an IV or injection. 

An antiviral pill that people could take at home to reduce their symptoms and speed recovery could prove ground-breaking, easing the crushing caseload on US hospitals and helping to curb outbreaks in poorer countries with weak health care systems. 

 It would also bolster the two-pronged approach to the pandemic: treatment, by way of medication, and prevention, primarily through vaccinations. 

The FDA will scrutinise company data on the safety and effectiveness of the drug, molnupiravir, before rendering a decision. 

From the Magazine

Phantom Comics And Phantom Cigarettes: Collective Yearning For A Vanished Past

Aesthetics Of Nostalgia: The Past Is Not Just Sounds And Symbols But The Distance From Them

Song Sung Blue: Aashiqui, Violin Man And Other Stories From Here And There

Post Card From Kashmir: The Dentist They Killed, The Driver They Assaulted

Flashback: An Old-Timer Recalls Sepia-Toned Bollywood, In 70mm

Merck and its partner Ridgeback Biotherapeutic said they specifically asked the agency to grant emergency use for adults with mild-to-moderate COVID-19 who are at risk for severe disease or hospitalisation. That is roughly the way COVID-19 infusion drugs are used. 

“The value here is that it's a pill so you don't have to deal with the infusion centers and all the factors around that,” said Dr. Nicholas Kartsonis, a senior vice president with Merck's infectious disease unit. 

 “I think it's a very powerful tool to add to the toolbox.” The company reported earlier this month that the pill cut hospitalisations and deaths by half among patients with early symptoms of COVID-19. 

 The results were so strong that independent medical experts monitoring the trial recommended stopping it early. 

Side effects were similar between patients who got the drug and those in a testing group who received a dummy pill. 

 But Merck has not publicly detailed the types of problems reported, which will be a key part of the FDA's review. 

Top US health officials continue to push vaccinations as the best way to protect against COVID-19. 

“It's much, much better to prevent yourself from getting infected than to have to treat an infection,” Dr. Anthony Fauci said while discussing Merck's drug last week. 

Still, some 68 million eligible Americans remain unvaccinated, underscoring the need for effective drugs to control future waves of infection. 

Since the beginning of the pandemic, health experts have stressed the need for a convenient pill.

The goal is for something similar to Tamiflu, the 20-year-old flu medication that shortens the illness by a day or two and blunts the severity of symptoms like fever, cough and stuffy nose. 

Three FDA-authorised antibody drugs have proved highly effective at reducing COVID-19 deaths, but they are expensive, hard to produce and require specialty equipment and health professionals to deliver. 

Assuming FDA authorisation, the US government has agreed to buy enough of the pills to treat 1.7 million people, at a price of roughly $700 for each course of treatment. That's less than half the price of the antibody drugs purchased by the U.S. government — over $2,000 per infusion — but still more expensive than many antiviral pills for other conditions.

Merck's Kartsonis said in an interview that the $700 figure does not represent the final price for the medication.

“We set that price before we had any data, so that's just one contract,” Kartsonis said.

“Obviously we're going to be responsible about this and make this drug as accessible to as many people around the world as we can.”

Kenilworth, New Jersey-based Merck has said it is in purchase talks with governments around the world and will use a sliding price scale based on each country's economic means.

Also, the company has signed licensing deals with several Indian generic drugmakers to produce low-cost versions of the drug for lower-income countries.

Several other companies, including Pfizer and Roche, are studying similar drugs and are expected to report results in the coming weeks and months.

AstraZeneca is also seeking FDA authorisation for a long-acting antibody drug intended to provide months of protection for patients who have immune-system disorders and do not adequately respond to vaccination.

Eventually some experts predict various COVID-19 therapies will be prescribed in combination to better protect against the worst effects of the virus.

Tags

Associated Press (AP) COVID-19 Coronavirus International
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from World

Asia-Pacific Nations Need To Be Climate Smart: UN

Asia-Pacific Nations Need To Be Climate Smart: UN

Three US-Based Economists Receive Nobel Prize For economics

UK Police Won't Take Further Action In Prince Andrew's Sexual Assault Of Minor Case

India To Extend USD 200 Million Line Of Credit To Support Development Projects In Kyrgyzstan

Singapore Govt. Fulfils Last Wish Of Indian-Origin Woman Resident Dying Of Cancer

Beijing’s Wolf Warriors On The Prowl To Defend One-China Policy

UN, Bangladesh Sign Deal To Aid Relocated Rohingya Refugees

Sydney Reopens After Over 100 Days Of Lockdown After Reaching 70% Vaccination Status

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Anger Of The Gods

Anger Of The Gods

MS Dhoni Takes Chennai Super Kings To Another IPL Final

MS Dhoni Takes Chennai Super Kings To Another IPL Final

2021–22 ISU Challenger Series - CS Finlandia Trophy

2021–22 ISU Challenger Series - CS Finlandia Trophy

Durga Puja: When Faith Meets Art

Durga Puja: When Faith Meets Art

Advertisement

More from World

Brazil President Bolsonaro Can't Watch Football Matches Till He Gets Covid-19 Vaccine

Brazil President Bolsonaro Can't Watch Football Matches Till He Gets Covid-19 Vaccine

Iraqis Cast Ballots Hoping For Change Few Expect To Happen

Iraqis Cast Ballots Hoping For Change Few Expect To Happen

Spain Launches New Evacuation Operation For Afghan Workers, Families Left Behind

Spain Launches New Evacuation Operation For Afghan Workers, Families Left Behind

Taiwan Rejects China's 'Path' Amid Show Of Military Force

Taiwan Rejects China's 'Path' Amid Show Of Military Force

Read More from Outlook

Coal Crisis: Home Minister Amit Shah Holds Meet With Power, Coal Ministers

Coal Crisis: Home Minister Amit Shah Holds Meet With Power, Coal Ministers

Outlook Web Desk / The meeting came in the wake of several states warning of a possible power crisis due to the shortage of coal supply to power plants.

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: UP Court Sends Ashish Mishra To 3-Day Police Custody

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: UP Court Sends Ashish Mishra To 3-Day Police Custody

Outlook Web Desk / Ashish Mishra was named in an FIR following allegations that he was in one of the vehicles that mowed down four farmers protesting over UP Deputy CM's visit last Sunday.

IPL 2021, Eliminator: Virat Kohli's RCB Face Eoin Morgan's KKR In Sharjah

IPL 2021, Eliminator: Virat Kohli's RCB Face Eoin Morgan's KKR In Sharjah

PTI / In the league phase, RCB and KKR shared the honours in the head-to-head count. RCB won the first leg by 38 runs, then KKR took the return fixture by nine wickets.

What’s Driven The Nifty Above 18,000

What’s Driven The Nifty Above 18,000

Rajiv Ranjan Singh / Nifty moved up quite quickly, as against most other Asian indices that were trading in the red. The other exceptions apart from Nifty were Hang Seng and Nikkei.

Advertisement