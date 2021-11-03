Advertisement
Wednesday, Nov 03, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home International

Covid-19: US Gives Final Vaccine Clearance For Children 5 To 11

The CDC has given the green light for around 28 million children to receive the BioNtech-Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine. President Joe Biden hopes to have the program up and running within days.

Covid-19: US Gives Final Vaccine Clearance For Children 5 To 11
US President Joe Biden said program to vaccinate children upto 11 years against Covid-19 will be operational from next week. (File photo) | AP

Trending

Covid-19: US Gives Final Vaccine Clearance For Children 5 To 11
outlookindia.com
2021-11-03T15:38:20+05:30
Deutsche Welle
Deutsche Welle

Deutsche Welle

More stories from Deutsche Welle
View All

Published: 03 Nov 2021, Updated: 03 Nov 2021 3:38 pm

The United States has given final clearance for children aged 5 to 11 to start receiving the BioNtech-Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Rochelle Walensky said in a statement: "We know millions of parents are eager to get their children vaccinated and with this decision, we now have recommended that about 28 million children receive a Covid-19 vaccine."

Walensky noted in a meeting that pediatric hospitalization surged in the US during the recent wave driven by the delta variant of the coronavirus, and said the risk from the disease is "too high and too devastating for our children."

The risk from Covid-19 was far greater than other diseases for which children are generally vaccinated, she added.

With school closures having an impact on the mental health of children, Walensky hoped that pediatric vaccination would change the current scenario.

From the Magazine

Deras Of Punjab: Powerful Symbols Of Dalit Assertion

Shock And Woe: Killings Of Migrant Workers Leave Kashmir Without Its Cheap Work Force

The Good, The Bad, The Ugly: Why Advertisements Have Always Been A Sensitive Issue In India

Fish Eye View: Hilsa Is Diplomacy Dipped In Mustard Sauce

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Grief Turning To Anger As Families Of The Dead Seek Justice

US President Joe Biden called the decision "a turning point" and a "major step forward" for the nation. He said in statement that it would allow parents to "end months of anxious worrying about their kids, and reduce the extent to which children give the virus to others."

He added that the program for children will ramp up over the coming days and will be in full swing some time next week.

Pfizer has already began shipping millions of shots to various states, doctors' offices, and pharmacies — they're packaged in orange caps to avoid mix-ups with purple-capped vials of adult vaccines.

The US has fully vaccinated 58% of the population, lagging behind several other countries like the UK and France in its efforts. Only a few other countries, like China, Cuba and the United Arab Emirates have cleared vaccines for children in this particular age group and younger.

Tags

Deutsche Welle Joe Biden COVID-19 COVID-19 Vaccine Children Pfizer International
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from World

COP26: China's Xi Stays Home, India Pledges Carbon Neutrality

COP26: China's Xi Stays Home, India Pledges Carbon Neutrality

37,000 People Displaced In Northwestern Myanmar, Many Have Fled To India: United Nations

US: Resolution To Recognise Historical Significance Of Diwali Introduced In Congress

Yahoo Pulls Out Of China, Citing 'Challenging' Environment

Facebook To Shut Down Face Recognition System, Delete 1 Billion People's Faceprint Data

This Year's UN Climate Conference Will Determine Existence Of 'Political Will' To Mitigate Climate Change: Pope Francis

As World Focuses On Afghan Crisis, Myanmar Army Quietly Consolidates Power

Afghanistan: Victims' Families Decry Glorification Of Suicide Bombers

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Pakistan Tame Namibia, Storm Into T20 World Cup Semifinals

Pakistan Tame Namibia, Storm Into T20 World Cup Semifinals

'Underwater Fashion: Photos That'll Take Your <em>Shwas</em> Away'

'Underwater Fashion: Photos That'll Take Your Shwas Away'

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: South Africa Beat Bangladesh

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: South Africa Beat Bangladesh

Lights And The Dark Goddess

Lights And The Dark Goddess

Advertisement

More from World

COP26: World Leaders Back Deal To End Deforestation By 2030

COP26: World Leaders Back Deal To End Deforestation By 2030

PM Modi and UK PM Boris Johnson Agree On Need To Curb Anti-India Extremist Groups: Foreign Secretary

PM Modi and UK PM Boris Johnson Agree On Need To Curb Anti-India Extremist Groups: Foreign Secretary

Leaders Representing More Than 85% World's Forests Have Committed To End Deforestation: UK

Leaders Representing More Than 85% World's Forests Have Committed To End Deforestation: UK

French President Vs. Australian PM: Emmanuel Macron Attacks Australia's Credibility In Heated Row

French President Vs. Australian PM: Emmanuel Macron Attacks Australia's Credibility In Heated Row

Read More from Outlook

PM Modi Holds Review Meeting With DMs Of Over 40 Districts Having Low Covid Vaccination

PM Modi Holds Review Meeting With DMs Of Over 40 Districts Having Low Covid Vaccination

Outlook Web Desk / PM Modi's review meeting includes districts with less than 50 per cent coverage of the first dose and low coverage of the second dose of vaccine.

Five Reasons Why National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET) Should Be Relooked

Five Reasons Why National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET) Should Be Relooked

Jeevan Prakash Sharma / NEET has been facing stiff opposition from some of the states such as Tamil Nadu. Here’s are five reasons why medical experts believe that it’s high time that NEET is relooked.

Three English Lessons For Kohli's Men Ahead Of Tie Vs AFG

Three English Lessons For Kohli's Men Ahead Of Tie Vs AFG

Koushik Paul / With two losses from as many games, India need to win their final three games and hope for other results to go in their favour to make the T20 World Cup knockouts.

Climate Change: What PM Modi Said At Biden-Led COP26 Event In Glasgow

Climate Change: What PM Modi Said At Biden-Led COP26 Event In Glasgow

Outlook Web Desk / PM Modi underlined the need to ensure transparent climate finance during a roundtable event on the sidelines of the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow.

Advertisement