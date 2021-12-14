Advertisement
Tuesday, Dec 14, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home International

Covid-19: Pfizer Vaccine Not Effective Against Omicron Like Delta, Finds South Africa Analysis

Covid-19 Omicron variant was first detected in South Africa. The large-scale analysis of Pfizer vaccine effectiveness seems to support early indications that the the vaccine shot effective against Omicron like Delta variant.

Covid-19: Pfizer Vaccine Not Effective Against Omicron Like Delta, Finds South Africa Analysis
People wait for Covid-19 vaccination at Soweto's Baragwanath hospital in South Africa. | AP

Trending

Covid-19: Pfizer Vaccine Not Effective Against Omicron Like Delta, Finds South Africa Analysis
outlookindia.com
2021-12-14T17:22:35+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

More stories from Associated Press (AP)
View All

Published: 14 Dec 2021, Updated: 14 Dec 2021 5:22 pm

A two-dose Pfizer/BioNTech vaccination provides just 33 per cent protection against infection by the omicron variant of the coronavirus, but 70 per cent protection against hospitalisation, according to a large-scale analysis in South Africa released Tuesday.

The first large-scale analysis of vaccine effectiveness in the region where the new variant was discovered appears to support early indications that omicron is more easily transmissible and that the Pfizer shot isn't as effective in protecting against infection as it was against the delta variant.

The analysis was based on more than 211,000 positive Covid-19 test results, 41 per cent from adults who had received two doses of the Pfizer vaccine. About 78,000 of these positive Covid-19 test results between Nov. 15 and Dec. 7 were attributed to omicron infections.

The study was carried out by Discovery Health, South Africa's largest private health insurer, and the South African Medical Research Council.

The study has been carried out in the weeks since omicron was first announced in November by scientists in South Africa and Botswana. The researchers emphasized that its findings are preliminary and not peer reviewed.

From the Magazine

Our Starless Skies: Even Stars Are Unable To Break Layers Of Smog

Welcome To Mahul, The Living Hell On Mumbai’s Eastern Outskirts

Is India’s Pollution Data Hiding Behind The Poor?

Children From Poor Backgrounds Are Worst Sufferers Of Pollution

In Terror Land, Pigeons Give Kashmiri Youths Wings To Embrace Peace

The data are gathered from the first three weeks of South Africa's omicron-driven wave and may change as time passes. South Africa is the first country to experience a surge in Covid-19 driven by the omicron variant.

South Africa has experienced rapid community spread — concentrated in its most populous province, Gauteng — dominated by the omicron variant.

The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in South Africa has risen over the past two weeks from 8.07 new cases per 100,000 people on Nov. 29 to 34.37 new cases per 100,000 people on Dec. 13, according to Johns Hopkins University. The death rate hasn't increased during that same period.

“Superb genetic surveillance by the Network for Genomic Surveillance in South Africa identified that omicron infection accounts for over 90% of new infections in South Africa, and has displaced the formerly dominant delta variant,” Discovery Health chief executive Dr. Ryan Noach said.

“The omicron-driven fourth wave has a significantly steeper trajectory of new infections relative to prior waves. National data show an exponential increase in both new infections and test positivity rates during the first three weeks of this wave, indicating a highly transmissible variant with rapid community spread of infection,” Noach said.

The result shows that vaccinated individuals who received two doses of the Pfizer vaccine have 33 per cent protection against infection from omicron, relative to those who were unvaccinated in the first weeks of South Africa's current omicron-driven wave.

This represents a significant drop from the 80 per cent protection against infection afforded during the earlier period, probably on the basis of lower antibody susceptibility, following the extensive spike protein mutations in the omicron variant.

Encouragingly though, the result shows that these same vaccinated individuals who received two doses of the Pfizer vaccine have 70 per cent protection against hospital admission in this same time period. This protection against hospital admission is reduced from the highs of 93 per cent in South Africa's delta-driven variant.

The study shows that the protection against hospital admission is maintained across all ages, in people from 18 to 79 years old, with slightly lower levels of protection for older people, with 67 per cent in people age 60 to 69 and 60 per cent for people age 70 to 79.

Protection against admission is also consistent across a range of chronic illnesses including diabetes, hypertension, hypercholesterolemia, and other cardiovascular diseases.

The study also found:

1. Omicron poses a higher risk of reinfection. For individuals who have previously had COVID-19, the risk of reinfection with omicron is significantly higher than that of earlier variants.

2. Risk of hospitalisation from omicron is lower. Hospital admissions among adults diagnosed with Covid-19 attributed to omicron is 29 per cent lower compared to the Covid-19 wave that South Africa experienced in mid-2020, after adjusting for vaccination status. (AP)

Tags

Associated Press (AP) Johannesburg South Africa COVID-19 South Africa Omicron Delta Plus Pfizer International
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from World

US Criticizes China's 'Aggressive Actions' In Indo-Pacific Region

US Criticizes China's 'Aggressive Actions' In Indo-Pacific Region

US Air Force Discharges 27 For Refusal To Get Covid-19 Vaccine

Indonesia: 7.3 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Island Nation; ‘No Tsunami Threat’

Global Technology Summit 2021:‘India, UK Are Natural Partners,’ Says British PM Boris Johnson

Covid-19: South Korea Registers Deadliest Day Of Pandemic

Russia Vetoes UN Resolution Linking Climate Change With Int’l Peace, Security

US To Expand Its Military, Economic Relationships In Asia: Antony Blinken

Israel's PM Naftali Bennett 'Optimistic' After His UAE Trip

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Candlelight Vigil Held At Mon One Week After Nagaland Killings

Candlelight Vigil Held At Mon One Week After Nagaland Killings

PM Modi Inaugurates Kashi Vishwanath Corridor in Varanasi With Dip In Ganga And Blessing From Seers

PM Modi Inaugurates Kashi Vishwanath Corridor in Varanasi With Dip In Ganga And Blessing From Seers

Tribute Paid To Martyrs Of 2001 Parliament Attack

Tribute Paid To Martyrs Of 2001 Parliament Attack

After 21 Years, Harnaaz Sandhu Wins The Miss Universe 2021 Crown For India

After 21 Years, Harnaaz Sandhu Wins The Miss Universe 2021 Crown For India

Advertisement

More from World

Vatican Official Apologizes For Taking Down LGBTQ Resource

Vatican Official Apologizes For Taking Down LGBTQ Resource

Hong Kong Tycoon Jimmy Lai Sentenced To 13 Months Jail For Tiananmen Vigil

Hong Kong Tycoon Jimmy Lai Sentenced To 13 Months Jail For Tiananmen Vigil

China’s Xi, Russia’s Putin To Hold Virtual Summit

China’s Xi, Russia’s Putin To Hold Virtual Summit

Germany: Chancellor Olaf Scholz's Cabinet Approves 60 Billion Euros For Climate, Modernization Fund

Germany: Chancellor Olaf Scholz's Cabinet Approves 60 Billion Euros For Climate, Modernization Fund

Read More from Outlook

Why Residents Of Himachal's 'Wealthiest' Village Garli Are Abandoning Their Ancestral 'Havelis'

Why Residents Of Himachal's 'Wealthiest' Village Garli Are Abandoning Their Ancestral 'Havelis'

Ashwani Sharma / Ageless and elegant as they are, the heritage buildings in Garli, a village in Himachal Pradesh stand abandoned and neglected. Many are begging for upkeep and attention.

Why Auroville Inhabitants Feel Their Human Unity Experiment Is Under Threat

Why Auroville Inhabitants Feel Their Human Unity Experiment Is Under Threat

Thufail PT / In the middle of the eco-friendly habitat, residents have woken up to a shock of the construction of a Crownway road which threatens to damage the ambience of Auroville.

Virat Kohli Set To Skip ODIs Vs South Africa - Reports

Virat Kohli Set To Skip ODIs Vs South Africa - Reports

Outlook Web Bureau / Virat Kohli was relieved of his India captaincy duties from the ODIs last week. He will continue to lead India in Test matches.

The 'Stigma' Of Mental Illness May Have Saved Schizophrenia Patients From Covid-19

The 'Stigma' Of Mental Illness May Have Saved Schizophrenia Patients From Covid-19

Naseer Ganai / The perceived social stigma against people with mental illness which leads to avoidance of such patients may have in effect saved schizophrenics from Covid-19.

Advertisement