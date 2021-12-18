Advertisement
Saturday, Dec 18, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home International

Covid-19 Omicron Variant Identified In 89 Countries, Spreading Faster Than Delta Variant: WHO

Omicron variant of Covid-19 is spreading rapidly in countries with high levels of population immunity but it still remains uncertain whether immune evasion, intrinsic increased transmissibility or a combination of both are responsible for its rapid growth.

Covid-19 Omicron Variant Identified In 89 Countries, Spreading Faster Than Delta Variant: WHO
Representational Image | Twitter

Trending

Covid-19 Omicron Variant Identified In 89 Countries, Spreading Faster Than Delta Variant: WHO
outlookindia.com
2021-12-18T21:12:50+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 18 Dec 2021, Updated: 18 Dec 2021 9:12 pm

The Omicron variant has now been identified in 89 countries and is spreading significantly faster than the Delta variant in places where community transmission is high, with a doubling time between 1.5–3 days, the World Health Organization has said.

Listing observations in 'Enhancing Readiness for Omicron (B.1.1.529): Technical Brief and Priority Actions for Member States' report on Friday, the World Health Organisation said that given the current available data, it is likely that Omicron will outpace Delta where community transmission occurs.

"Omicron is spreading rapidly in countries with high levels of population immunity and it remains uncertain to what extent the observed rapid growth rate can be attributed to immune evasion, intrinsic increased transmissibility or a combination of both," it said.

Related Stories

Omicron | Should India Be Considering Booster Shots? What Experts Think

Omicron Variant Is Infectious But Not Life-Threatening, Shows Data

Omicron Cases Cross 100 Mark In India: 11 States Currently Fighting New Covid-19 Variant

"As of 16 December 2021, the Omicron variant has been identified in 89 countries across all six WHO regions. Current understanding of the Omicron variant will continue to evolve as more data becomes available," it said.

There is overlapping evidence that Omicron spreads faster than the Delta variant. It is spreading significantly faster than the Delta variant in countries with documented community transmission, with a doubling time between 1.5–3 days, the global health body said.

From the Magazine

Poverty Porn: Making Heroes Out Of People Just Struggling To Survive

Poverty In Bihar: Government Numbers Hide Real Story

How Caste Equations Continue To Shape Bihar’s Economic Fortunes

A Trafficked Woman, A Young Hotel Cleaner: Poverty’s Children Of Kishanganj

Street Diary | A Rickshaw-puller’s Take On Life And Lockdown

The WHO designated Omicron, or B.1.1.529 variant, as a variant of concern (VOC) on November 26 after it was first detected in South Africa.

There is still limited data on the clinical severity of Omicron. More data are needed to understand the severity profile and how severity is impacted by vaccination and pre-existing immunity, the WHO said.

The overall threat posed by Omicron largely depends on how transmissible the variant is; how well vaccines and prior infection protect against infection, transmission, clinical disease and death; how virulent the variant is compared to other variants; and how populations understand these dynamics, perceive risk and follow control measures, including public health and social measures, it said.

There is still limited available data, and no peer-reviewed evidence, on vaccine efficacy or effectiveness to date for Omicron, the WHO added.

Tags

PTI World Health Org­anisation (WHO) COVID-19 Omicron Omicron variant Covid 19 International
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from World

Massive Blast In Pakistan's Karachi, 12 Killed, Many Injured

Massive Blast In Pakistan's Karachi, 12 Killed, Many Injured

WHO Approves Covovax For Emergency Use: All You Need To Know About India-Made Covid-19 Vaccine

Egypt Announces Its First Cases Of Omicron Variant, 3 People Tested Positive

Pakistan Was Rich In Resources But Bhutto Family Used Them Unfairly: PM Imran Khan

Pakistan To Rally Muslim Countries To Help Afghanistan

Typhoon Rai: Death Toll Reaches 19, Many Homes Turn Roofless In Philippines

Kim Jong Un’s decade in power: Starvation, repression and brutal rule – just like his father and grandfather

Hong Kong Election Defines Dramatic Changes

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Blue Mist And Silent Tears

Blue Mist And Silent Tears

Virat Kohli's Team India Lands In South Africa

Virat Kohli's Team India Lands In South Africa

Typhoon Rai

Typhoon Rai

Ashes 2021-22, 2nd Test: Australia Lead England By 456 Runs On Day 2

Ashes 2021-22, 2nd Test: Australia Lead England By 456 Runs On Day 2

Advertisement

More from World

Pakistan To Garner OIC Aid For Afghanistan; Persuading Taliban For Image Makeover

Pakistan To Garner OIC Aid For Afghanistan; Persuading Taliban For Image Makeover

Hong Kong: 'China Patriots Only' Election Defines Dramatic Changes

Hong Kong: 'China Patriots Only' Election Defines Dramatic Changes

France Accelerates Vaccine Drive Ahead Of Festive Season, Bans New Year's Concerts

France Accelerates Vaccine Drive Ahead Of Festive Season, Bans New Year's Concerts

Indonesia Raises Semeru Volcano Alert, Fears Avalanche Of Lava

Indonesia Raises Semeru Volcano Alert, Fears Avalanche Of Lava

Read More from Outlook

Punjab Elections 2022: Farmer Leader Charuni Floats New Party To Contest Polls, Other Unions Stay Away

Punjab Elections 2022: Farmer Leader Charuni Floats New Party To Contest Polls, Other Unions Stay Away

Harish Manav / As farm leader Gurnam Singh Charuni floats his own political party - Samyukt Sangharsh Party - he slammed political leaders and said they frame policies in 'favour of capitalists.

Candle In The Wind: AFSPA Has No Place In A Democracy

Candle In The Wind: AFSPA Has No Place In A Democracy

Veio Pou / With people of Northeast facing inhuman atrocities as security forces get away with murder, it's time this draconian law must go.

BWF Worlds LIVE: Lakshya Sen Vs Kidambi Srikanth

BWF Worlds LIVE: Lakshya Sen Vs Kidambi Srikanth

Jayanta Oinam / Indian shuttlers Lakshya Sen and Kidambi Srikanth take on each other for a place in the men's singles final. Follow live updates.

Compliments, Concessions & Contradictions: HD Deve Gowda Remembers AB Vajpayee

Compliments, Concessions & Contradictions: HD Deve Gowda Remembers AB Vajpayee

Manash Ghosh / HD Deve Gowda remembers AB Vajpapayee, with whom he differed on many issues, with fondness and recalls a time when he offered support to save the Gowda govt at the centre.

Advertisement