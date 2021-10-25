Advertisement
Monday, Oct 25, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home International

Covid-19: China Closes Tourist Sites Amid Surging Cases In Gansu Province

The spread of the delta variant by travellers and tour groups is of particular concern for China ahead of the Winter Olympics in Beijing in February.

Covid-19: China Closes Tourist Sites Amid Surging Cases In Gansu Province
Increased Covid-19 restrictions in China are being seen ahead of the Winter Olympics in February 2022 in Beijing. (Representational Image) | AP

Trending

Covid-19: China Closes Tourist Sites Amid Surging Cases In Gansu Province
outlookindia.com
2021-10-25T08:53:04+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

More stories from Associated Press (AP)
View All

Published: 25 Oct 2021, Updated: 25 Oct 2021 8:53 am

A northwestern Chinese province heavily dependent on tourism closed all tourist sites Monday after finding new COVID-19 cases.

Gansu province lies along the ancient Silk Road and is famed for the Dunhuang grottoes filled with Buddhist images and other religious sites.

The National Health Commission said 35 new cases of local transmission had been detected over the past 24 hours, four of them in Gansu.

Related Stories

2022 Winter Olympics: Beijing Begins Offering Booster Shots Ahead Of Games

Another 19 cases were found in the Inner Mongolia region, with others spread across several provinces and cities. Residents in parts of Inner Mongolia have been ordered to stay indoors.

Despite having largely stamped out cases of local infection, China maintains a zero-tolerance policy toward the pandemic, characterised by lockdowns, quarantines and compulsory testing for the virus.

From the Magazine

'Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani': Shah Rukh Khan As The Symbol Of Indianness

Love, Respect, Awe: Look At Her Like Shah Rukh Khan Looks At His Women

A Fanboy’s Bollywood: Before And After The Khans

The Nihangs: Sikh Warrior Creed That Evokes Respect And Fear In Equal Measure

Soojit Sirkar’s Udham Singh Is A Cinematic Tribute To The Martyr

The spread of the delta variant by travellers and tour groups is of particular concern ahead of the Winter Olympics in Beijing in February. Overseas spectators already are banned, and participants will have to stay in a bubble separating them from people outside.

Authorities in the capital said on Sunday people arriving from places with recent infections would need to show a negative virus test result and give regular health reports.

Tags

Associated Press (AP) Beijing Winter Olympics COVID-19 Rising Covid-19 Cases International
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from World

China: 2 Dead In Nanjing University Laboratory Explosion

China: 2 Dead In Nanjing University Laboratory Explosion

Sudan: Govt Officials Detained, Phones Down Amid Suspected Coup

Alec Baldwin Shooting Raises Calls For Arms Ban On Movie Sets

Top US Health Official Asked To Leave Senator's Meeting After He Refused To Wear Mask

Eleven Picasso Artworks Fetch Whopping $109 Million In US Auction

Psychopath Killer: Ex-Saudi Official Blows Whistle On Crown Prince, Threatens To Release Video If Killed

Pakistan: 8 Killed, 15 Injured In Firing Between Rival Factions Over Land Dispute

US Envoy Urges North Korea To Stop Tests, Engage In Talks

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Pakistan End Cricket World Cup Jinx Against India In Style

Pakistan End Cricket World Cup Jinx Against India In Style

59 Tourists Rescued In Spiti Valley

59 Tourists Rescued In Spiti Valley

Lighting Up A Billion Lives

Lighting Up A Billion Lives

Marte Dam Tak Pyar Karoonga, Aur Uske Baad Bhi 10 Unforgettable Shah Rukh Khan Dialogues On Love

Marte Dam Tak Pyar Karoonga, Aur Uske Baad Bhi 10 Unforgettable Shah Rukh Khan Dialogues On Love

Advertisement

More from World

China Passes Law To Ease Homework Pressure On Children

China Passes Law To Ease Homework Pressure On Children

China Passes New Land Border Law Amid Ongoing Standoff With India

China Passes New Land Border Law Amid Ongoing Standoff With India

China Launches New Satellite In Bid To Solve 'Space Debris' Problem

China Launches New Satellite In Bid To Solve 'Space Debris' Problem

Diwali 2021: London's Trafalgar Square Decks Up As Indians Celebrate Festival Of Lights

Diwali 2021: London's Trafalgar Square Decks Up As Indians Celebrate Festival Of Lights

Read More from Outlook

Drugs, Bollywood And Politics: The Dark Underbelly Of Mumbai

Drugs, Bollywood And Politics: The Dark Underbelly Of Mumbai

Haima Deshpande / Intertwining threads connect the business in illegal drugs with the city’s high and mighty.

Cruise Drugs Case: Video Shows Hotelier Kunal Jani Inside NCB Office While Aryan Khan Was Arrested

Cruise Drugs Case: Video Shows Hotelier Kunal Jani Inside NCB Office While Aryan Khan Was Arrested

Outlook Web Desk / Aryan Khan, who is currently lodged in Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail, was arrested on October 2 on a cruise in connection to the possession of illegal drugs.

OUTLOOK EXCLUSIVE: New York Yankees Investors Keen To Buy An IPL Team

OUTLOOK EXCLUSIVE: New York Yankees Investors Keen To Buy An IPL Team

Soumitra Bose / The owners of the two new IPL teams will be named by the BCCI on Monday in Dubai. Three foreign entities, including Manchester United, are in the fray.

Love, Longing And Shah Rukh: Growing Up With DDLJ In The Time Of Mandal And Kamandal

Love, Longing And Shah Rukh: Growing Up With DDLJ In The Time Of Mandal And Kamandal

Chinki Sinha / Shah Rukh Khan called himself a peddler of love. That’s better than the pitches selling religion. Love is all we need now.

Advertisement