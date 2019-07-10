﻿
Home »  Website »  International »  UK's Ambassador To US Resigns After His Emails Criticizing Donald Trump Leaked

UK's Ambassador To US Resigns After His Emails Criticizing Donald Trump Leaked

Kim Darroch,a British diplomat to the US, was at the eye of a diplomatic storm after remarks he made about President Donald Trump's administration to the UK officials in confidence, were leaked over the weekend.

Outlook Web Bureau 10 July 2019
UK's Ambassador To US Resigns After His Emails Criticizing Donald Trump Leaked
UK ambassador to the United States Kim Darroch to resign
Courtesy: Twitter/ANI
UK's Ambassador To US Resigns After His Emails Criticizing Donald Trump Leaked
outlookindia.com
2019-07-10T18:23:33+0530

Britain's ambassador to the US Kim Darroch resigned on Wednesday amid an ongoing diplomatic row over leaked emails.

Darroch, a career diplomat, said he wanted to put an end to speculation. "The current situation is making it impossible for me to carry out my role as I would like," he said.

The UK Foreign Office confirmed Darroch's resignation.

Darroch was at the eye of a diplomatic storm after remarks he made about President Donald Trump's administration to the UK officials in confidence, were leaked over the weekend by a local British newspaper.

In those mails, he had called Trump "inept, insecure and incompetent".

Dating from 2017 to the present day, Darroch in the leak emails said: "We don't really believe this administration is going to become substantially more normal; less dysfunctional; less unpredictable; less faction-riven; less diplomatically clumsy and inept."

Distancing himself from the comments made by the UK envoy, Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt, who is seeking to become the next Conservative leader and UK's new Prime Minister, said the memos reflected a "personal view", not that of the UK government.

Trump, on the other hand, had responded to the leaked emails and had told reporters, "We're not big fans of that (Darroch) man and he has not served the UK well." 

Trump also added, "I can say things about him but I won't bother."

(With inputs from PTI)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Diplomat US president Donald Trump International

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Manchester United's Marcus Rashford Accepts Jesse Lingard's Controversial Holiday Video Was 'A Mistake'
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS

Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters