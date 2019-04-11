﻿
Home »  Website »  International »  Bowing To Anti-Government Protests, Sudan President Omar Bashir Steps Down After 30 Years Rule

Bowing To Anti-Government Protests, Sudan President Omar Bashir Steps Down After 30 Years Rule

Sudan’s defense chief announced the creation of a military council to rule for two years.

Outlook Web Bureau 11 April 2019
Bowing To Anti-Government Protests, Sudan President Omar Bashir Steps Down After 30 Years Rule
Celebrations break out in Sudan as President Omar al-Bashir steps down after 30 years in power
AFP
Bowing To Anti-Government Protests, Sudan President Omar Bashir Steps Down After 30 Years Rule
outlookindia.com
2019-04-11T17:39:03+0530

Bowing to massive anti-government protests, Sudan’s President Omar Al-Bashir has stepped down and is under house arrest. His resignation after three decades in power has triggered widespread celebrations.

His personal guard has been replaced and is under close watch.

Bashir is accused of war crimes and genocide by the International Criminal Court for his government's actions in Darfur.

Sudan’s defense chief announced the creation of a military council to rule for two years. He said Sudan will undergo a transition period for the next two years and announced dissolution of the  government.

The minister of production and economic resources in North Darfur Adel Mahjoub Hussein told the Dubai-based al-Hadath TV that “there are consultations to form a military council to take over power after President Bashir stepped down.”

People in Sudan hit the streets in protest after the government increased the prices of bread and fuel in December last year.

In February, a year-long emergency was declared in Sudan by President al-Bashir following continued anti-government protests in the African nation.

Bashir also dissolved the federal and state governments, reported Anadolu Agency.

Around 31 people have lost their lives ever since the protests started two months back, according to official figures. The opposition, however, has put the number at 50.

Bashir came to power in a 1989 coup.

Last year, Sudan was the among seven nations that were blacklisted by the United States for "sponsoring terrorism".

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Omar al-Bashir Sudan International

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Caribbean T20 Freelancers Hit Top Gear Just Before World Cup
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS


Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters