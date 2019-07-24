﻿
Home »  Website »  International »  Boris Johnson Officially Takes Charge As Britain's New Prime Minister

Boris Johnson Officially Takes Charge As Britain's New Prime Minister

The 55-year-old former foreign secretary and London Mayor met Queen Elizabeth II, who asked him to form a new administration.

Outlook Web Bureau 24 July 2019
Boris Johnson Officially Takes Charge As Britain's New Prime Minister
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson
File Photo
Boris Johnson Officially Takes Charge As Britain's New Prime Minister
outlookindia.com
2019-07-24T20:44:43+0530

Boris Johnson officially became Britain's new Prime Minister on Wednesday, a day after his landslide victory in the Conservative Party leadership contest.

The 55-year-old former foreign secretary and London Mayor met Queen Elizabeth II, who asked him to form a new administration, Buckingham Palace said in a statement.

A picture released by the palace showed Johnson shaking hands with the 93-year-old monarch and bowing.

Johnson will now lay out his vision as Prime Minister in his first speech on the steps of Downing Street.

"We are going to energise the country. We are going to get Brexit done on October 31 and take advantage of all the opportunities it will bring with a new spirit of can do," said Johnson, soon after being confirmed as the new Conservative Party leader and Prime Minister-elect on Tuesday.

"The mantra is deliver Brexit, unite the country and defeat [Labour leader] Jeremy Corbyn," he added.

Theresa May, who was forced to resign amid a mounting rebellion from within her party over her Brexit strategy that failed to clear the Parliament votes threshold three times, earlier in the day formally tendered her resignation to the Queen.

PTI

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Boris Johnson London European Union (EU) Brexit International

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : CoA Finally Asks BCCI Ombudsman To Review WV Raman's Appointment As Indian Women's Cricket Team Coach
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
  • PHOTO
  • NEWS
  • BLOGS
  • LATEST
more>>
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS

Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters