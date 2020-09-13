September 13, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  International  »  Bloomberg to spend at least USD 100M to help Biden in Florida

Bloomberg to spend at least USD 100M to help Biden in Florida

The billionaire Bloomberg launched his own campaign for the Democratic nomination late last year amid worries about Joe Biden's strengths.

Associated Press (AP) 13 September 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Bloomberg to spend at least USD 100M to help Biden in Florida
Michael Bloomberg.
AP
Bloomberg to spend at least USD 100M to help Biden in Florida
outlookindia.com
2020-09-13T20:36:40+05:30

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg is committing at least USD 100 million to help Joe Biden's presidential campaign in the crucial battleground state of Florida.

Bloomberg's late stage infusion of cash reflects Democrats' concerns about the tight race in a state that is a priority for President Donald Trump. A victory for Biden in Florida, the largest of the perennial battleground states, would significantly complicate Trump's path to reaching the 270 Electoral College votes needed to secure a second term.

The billionaire Bloomberg launched his own campaign for the Democratic nomination late last year amid worries about Biden's strengths. Despite spending USD 1 billion on his campaign, Bloomberg struggled and dropped out in March, quickly endorsing Biden.

Bloomberg's new spending is intended to boost Biden before the start of early voting in Florida, which begins on September 24. A Bloomberg adviser said much of the money will go to television and digital advertising.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

US Presidential Elections: Donald Trump Looks West, Eyeing New Paths To White House

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Associated Press (AP) Joe Biden Bloomberg Washington US Presidential Elections International

More from World

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos



×