Advertisement
Thursday, Sep 30, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home International

Australian Wildlife Tour Operator Survives Crocodile Attack

Sean Dearly was attacked on the Adelaide River, renowned for its 'jumping crocodiles' that rise vertically from the water to snatch chicken carcasses dangled from long poles of tourist cruise boats.

Australian Wildlife Tour Operator Survives Crocodile Attack
Australian wildlife tour operator Sean Dearly said who escaped a crocodile attack. | AP

Trending

Australian Wildlife Tour Operator Survives Crocodile Attack
outlookindia.com
2021-09-30T08:11:23+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

More stories from Associated Press (AP)
View All

Published: 30 Sep 2021, Updated: 30 Sep 2021 8:11 am

An Australian wildlife tour operator said he was lucky to escape more serious injury or even death when a crocodile lunged from a river and clamped his hand in its jaws.

Sean Dearly was attacked on Monday on the Adelaide River which is renowned for its “jumping crocodiles” — large crocodiles that rise vertically from the water to snatch chicken carcasses dangled from long poles extended from tourist cruise boats.

The 60-year-old Dearly spoke Wednesday about his encounter with a young 2.2-meter (7-foot) crocodile.

“I'm feeling all right. I'm a bit sore in the arm, of course, but, yeah, I survived it,” he told Nine Network television.

Dearly had his right hand and forearm in a cast, but did not detail his injuries. He had undergone surgery to repair a severed tendon in his hand, the Northern Territory News reported.

From the Magazine

Caste Your Vote: Why A Caste Census Could Radically Change India’s Political Map

A Tulsi Plant, Unworn Sandals, A Mat, Brooms…Hathras Memories In A Post-Truth World

Congress Bowls A Caste Googly: A Dalit Sikh As Chief Minister Of Punjab Ahead Of State Polls

The Password Is Cheat: Tech-savvy Scamsters Take Control Of Online Entrance Exams

Out Of Tune: Indie Musicians Seek Protection From Heckling And Abuse At Gigs

Dearly said he told the 18 tourists on his cruise on Monday to keep their entire bodies inside the boat at all times for safety.

He then did the opposite when he decided to retrieve a pole he had been using to feed meat to raptors and had dropped overboard.

He was about to grab the pole and “immediately something lunged on to me,” Dearly said.

The crocodile remained clamped on to his arm as he drew back.

“I've lifted a crocodile up and I've gone: My god, what have I got here?' And I'm thinking: What are we going to do about this? It's hanging off my arm,'” Dearly said.

Dearly said he hoped the crocodile would not twist its body, which could have caused more serious tearing wounds and potentially dragged him overboard.

“If it had gone into a twist, it would have given me a bit of grief,” Dearly said.

“It went for another bite and it actually released its grip and I just got my arm out as soon as it released. So I was pretty lucky it dropped back down in the water,” he added.

An ambulance was called to the scene but Dearly had already left in a car to make the hourlong journey to the nearest hospital at Palmerston, near Darwin.

“If it had been one of our bigger crocodiles, we've got Brutus and the Dominator up the river there, massive animals,” Dearly said, referring to Adelaide River crocs that are respectively 5.5 meters (18 feet) and 6 meters (20 feet) long. (AP)

Tags

Associated Press (AP) Canberra Australia Animals & Wildlife Attack Tourist Tourism International
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from World

UN Supports 5-Point Plan To Stop Violence And Restore Peace In Myanmar

UN Supports 5-Point Plan To Stop Violence And Restore Peace In Myanmar

'Extermination Site' Found Near Mexico's North Border: Officials

New Zealand Passes Law Which Makes Plotting Terrorist Attacks, Crime

Kim Jong Un Keen To Restore Ties With South Korea; Slams US

US: Jan 6 Capitol Insurrection Investigation Committee Subpoenas Organizers

Russia Blocking Independent Experts On Sanctions In Africa: UN Diplomats

Turkish President Erdogan Meets Russian Putin To Discuss War-Torn Syria

Cyprus Top Diplomat: Turkey Is Creating New Ottoman Empire

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Lionel Messi Opens PSG Account As French Giants Humble English Champions Manchester City

Lionel Messi Opens PSG Account As French Giants Humble English Champions Manchester City

Hardik Pandya Strikes Form As Mumbai Indians Beat Punjab Kings In IPL 2021

Hardik Pandya Strikes Form As Mumbai Indians Beat Punjab Kings In IPL 2021

James Bond's 'No Time Time To Die' World Premiere In Britain

James Bond's 'No Time Time To Die' World Premiere In Britain

La Palma Volcano Eruption

La Palma Volcano Eruption

Advertisement

More from World

Israeli Settlers Attack Palestinian Village, Wound Toddler

Israeli Settlers Attack Palestinian Village, Wound Toddler

UK Permits Development Of Gene-Edited Crops In Climate Fight

UK Permits Development Of Gene-Edited Crops In Climate Fight

Without Taliban's International Recognition, Pakistan Is Facing Difficulties In Providing Aid: Report

Without Taliban's International Recognition, Pakistan Is Facing Difficulties In Providing Aid: Report

Fumio Kishida Is Japan's New Prime Minister

Fumio Kishida Is Japan's New Prime Minister

Read More from Outlook

Bengal By-polls: Voting Begins, All Eyes On Mamata Banerjee's Bhawanipur Seat

Bengal By-polls: Voting Begins, All Eyes On Mamata Banerjee's Bhawanipur Seat

Outlook Web Desk / The polling for by-polls is underway in West Bengal’s three constituencies, including Bhawanipur from where the state’s Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is contesting.

PM Modi's Visit To US, 'Very Sucessful': Ambassador Taranjit Singh Sandhu

PM Modi's Visit To US, 'Very Sucessful': Ambassador Taranjit Singh Sandhu

PTI / Prime Minister Narendra Modi's US visit followed the annual UN General Assembly address, the first in-person Quad Leaders' Summit and several bilateral meetings.

Virat Kohi Hails Fearless RCB After Big IPL 2021 Win Over RR

Virat Kohi Hails Fearless RCB After Big IPL 2021 Win Over RR

RCB rode on an all-round performance to beat Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets to boost their prospects of a top-two finish in the league phase.

Anand Sharma Urges Congress Chief To Take Action Over ‘Hooliganism’ At Sibal’s House

Anand Sharma Urges Congress Chief To Take Action Over ‘Hooliganism’ At Sibal’s House

Outlook Web Desk / The Congress leader Anand Sharma urged party chief Sonia Gandhi to take action over ‘hooliganism’ by party workers at Kapil Sibal’s house.

Advertisement