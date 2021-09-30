Advertisement
Thursday, Sep 30, 2021
American Airlines Flyer Opens Emergency Door Of Jet And Walks Onto Wing While Plane Lands

Flight 920 from Cali, Colombia, had just landed in Miami Wednesday night when the incident happened. The passenger has since been detained.

Man detained after jumping onto the wing of an American Airline flight while it landed | Image for representation | AP/PTI

2021-09-30T17:56:01+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

Published: 30 Sep 2021, Updated: 30 Sep 2021 5:56 pm

A passenger on an American Airlines flight that landed at Miami International Airport opened an emergency door and walked onto the wing as the plane reached the terminal, authorities said.

Flight 920 from Cali, Colombia, had just landed in Miami Wednesday night when the incident happened.

“The customer was immediately detained by law enforcement. We thank our team members and law enforcement for their professionalism and quick action," American Airlines said in a statement.

US Customs and Border Protection took the man into custody without incident. WPLG reported that the incident did not cause any delays and all other passengers on the plane were able leave without any issues.

No additional details were immediately available.

