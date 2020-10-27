October 27, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  International  »  Airstrike Killed 7 Al-Qaida Leaders In Syria: US

Airstrike Killed 7 Al-Qaida Leaders In Syria: US

US Central Command spokesperson Maj. Beth Riordan said the airstrike was conducted near Idlib in Syria on October 22.

PTI 27 October 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Airstrike Killed 7 Al-Qaida Leaders In Syria: US
PTI
Airstrike Killed 7 Al-Qaida Leaders In Syria: US
outlookindia.com
2020-10-27T11:20:16+05:30

The United States believes it killed seven senior leaders of al-Qaida in Syria in an airstrike last week as the leaders were meeting near Idlib, U.S. Central Command said Monday.

A Central Command spokeswoman, Maj. Beth Riordan said the strike was conducted Oct. 22. She did not identify the seven leaders by name.

“The removal of these AQ-S leaders will disrupt the terrorist organization's ability to further plot and carryout global attacks threatening U.S. citizens, our partners, and innocent civilians,” she said.

“AQ-S takes advantage of the instability in northwest Syria to establish and maintain safe havens to coordinate terrorist activities,” she added.


"With our allies and partners, we will continue to target al-Qaida and other terrorist organizations.” The U.S. also conducted an airstrike against al-Qaida in Syria, near Idlib, on Oct 15.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Iran Accuses US Of Displacing 37 Million People, Urges UN To Unite Against Its Unilateral Action

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Syria USA Air Strikes Air Attacks Syrian Civil War Attack On Syria International

More from World

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos