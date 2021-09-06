Afghan Man Attacks Woman In Germany Because He Didn't Approve Of Her Working

Also read
A 29-year-old Afghan man in Germany attacked and severely injured a 58-year-old landscape gardener who was working in a park in Berlin, allegedly because he didn't like the fact that as a woman she was working, police said Sunday.
The attack in the city's Wilmersdorf district took place Saturday afternoon, and a 66-year-old passerby, who tried to come to the woman's rescue, was also severely injured.
Police said the attacker, whose identity was not given in line with German privacy laws, allegedly approached the woman and talked to her.
Then he suddenly pulled a knife and stabbed her several times in the neck. He also attacked the man who tried helping the woman. The victims' identities were also not released.
Berlin's general state prosecutor's office said Sunday the assailant was arrested on charges of attempted murder and aggravated assault.
Police said in a statement the suspect may suffer from a mental illness. However, prosecutors and criminal police are also investigating him on suspicion that his attack may have been motivated by Islamist ideology.
For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
BAN Vs NZ, 2nd T20: Bangladesh Beat New Zealand By 4 Runs In Dhaka Thriller, Lead Series 2-0 - Highlights
Live Streaming Of 2nd T20 Cricket Match Between Bangladesh vs New Zealand: Where To See Live Action
Video Shows Geelani's Body In Pak Flag, Family Booked Under UAPA
BAN Vs NZ, 3rd T20I: New Zealand Hit Back With 52-run Win, Still Trail Bangladesh 1-2
No Calm Before 'Toofan': Farhan Akhtar-Starrer Film In Another Controversy; This Time For Love Jihad
No Calm Before 'Toofan': Farhan Akhtar-Starrer Film In Another Controversy; This Time For Love Jihad
Wipe Out Sedition From The Penal Book Completely
Wipe Out Sedition From The Penal Book Completely