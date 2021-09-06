September 06, 2021
Afghan Man Attacks Woman In Germany Because He Didn't Approve Of Her Working

A 58-year-old landscape gardener working in a Berlin park was attacked by an Afghan national reportedly because he did not like women working or being at work.

Associated Press (AP) 06 September 2021, Last Updated at 8:51 am
A 29-year-old Afghan man in Germany attacked and severely injured a 58-year-old landscape gardener who was working in a park in Berlin, allegedly because he didn't like the fact that as a woman she was working, police said Sunday.

The attack in the city's Wilmersdorf district took place Saturday afternoon, and a 66-year-old passerby, who tried to come to the woman's rescue, was also severely injured.

Police said the attacker, whose identity was not given in line with German privacy laws, allegedly approached the woman and talked to her.

Then he suddenly pulled a knife and stabbed her several times in the neck. He also attacked the man who tried helping the woman. The victims' identities were also not released.

Berlin's general state prosecutor's office said Sunday the assailant was arrested on charges of attempted murder and aggravated assault.

Police said in a statement the suspect may suffer from a mental illness. However, prosecutors and criminal police are also investigating him on suspicion that his attack may have been motivated by Islamist ideology.

