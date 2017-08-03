Will Patanjali Take The Pants Off MNCs With His Swadeshi Clothing Line-Up?

After monopolizing the Ayurvedic medicine market, Baba Ramdev’s Patanjali Ayurved Ltd is now preparing to start its own chain of ‘swadeshi’ clothing for men, women and children by April 2018.

Though, the rumour surrounding the desi jeans has been doing the rounds for a while now, Patanjali’s spokesperson SK Tijarawala has now confirmed the launch scheduled for next year. While the brand is working on a suitable brand name aligned with its ‘swadeshi’ agenda, ‘Paridhan’ (apparel) is one option, said a Mint report.

Advertisement opens in new window

Patanjali—the brand – that has been riding on its popularity induced by the idea of ‘Make in India’, has given tough competition to even the established FMCG brands with food and other products. It is now all set to take on the apparel industry which constitutes a major chunk of the consumer market.

According to a report by Teknopak, which monitors many industries, including denims, the Indian market for the cloth is pegged at nearly Rs 18,000 crore.

The apparel line will initially be made available across 250 exclusive retail outlets in April 2018, reported the Mint.Besides the wide network of Patanjali stores, they will also be sold at other apparel retailing outlets across the country, including Kishore Biyani-led Future Group’s Big Bazaar.

While talking to Outlook last year, Tijarawala said that “the aim of Patanjali jeans is to, well, take the pants off of these MNCs. Its ad campaign will educate the youth about the goodness of swadeshi and the evil empire the foreign brands have managed to build in the country. They will fight the big brands on quality products at affordable prices. “What will set Patanjali jeans apart is their superior quality and comfort—‘fully cotton’ jeans,” he adds.