Why I Drive An Ambassador

It is usual for me to see people surprised when they find out that I drive an Ambassador. But, to me, there is nothing unusual about it. Buying an Ambassador was the natural choice for me, almost by instinct. Every morning when I’m driving to work, and the mono audio system installed in my car starts playing 90s music, I am instantly transported to my childhood. As a child, the first vehicle I sat in was an Ambassador. When I drive my vehicle, I am reminded of the same interiors, the peculiar smell of petrol and the same engine noises. This is not where my obsession with the Ambassador ends. I am fascinated by the yellow taxis in Calcutta. I have over 6,000 pictures of those yellow taxis. Nostalgic about my childhood and wishing to see the car on the road, in 2019 I was prompted to buy an Ambassador. But it wasn’t so easy—production of Ambassadors had been shelved. However, as they say, where there is a will, there is a way—I found a 2014 model Ambassador on OLX. The idea behind buying this vehicle, besides nostalgia, is that it keeps me grounded.