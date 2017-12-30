Who Are The People Attracted To Narendra Modi And His Style? His Followers Show A Clear Pattern

Narendra Modi is the most talented politician of our times, not just in India but also farther afield. It is not easy to come up with names of elected leaders who are so popular. I can think of Putin in Russia and Erdogan in Turkey, who are somewhat similar. I do not understand the politics of those nations to any great extent, but I do know that the support enjoyed by them is similar to Modi's in one sense. The individual leader in all three instances is more popular than the party because he has broadened the traditional base.
Modi regularly polls an approval rating of over 70%. I recognise that such polls are inaccurate and to a large extent unscientific but even so the consistency with which he achieves this is remarkable given that his party has only ever got 31% of the all-India vote at its peak, which was in 2014. Anecdotal evidence, meaning the people I speak to about this, also confirms that he is a popular leader.
If we examine the case of Modi, we can discern the following types of people who are attracted to him and his style of politics. The most important is his base of upper caste, middle class and urban voters. The BJP sweep of the cities in Gujarat confirms this analysis: even when the party's policies are failing in the rural and semi-rural areas, it is this base that remains firmly behind the BJP, and to a larger extent, Modi personally.
The reasons for this support are several. The middle class is convinced that this country is run poorly and needs to be straightened out through radical actions. The idea of a strongman coming in to do this has always found appeal in this section, and as someone who is almost 50 years old I can report that this has been the case for at least three decades. This perspective of course is reductionist and simplistic, but I don't want to discuss that today.
The anti-reservations stance of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, and its Brahminised view of culture are in alignment with how this group broadly sees the world around them. This community is highly nationalistic (they are the people who flock to the events that Modi holds with the Indian immigrants when he's abroad), which fits in with the posture of the BJP. The powerful nationalism means that they are almost totally brainwashed on the issues of Pakistan and China. Fortunately, this missing ability to engage with complexity also falls into place with the BJP's outlook.
Economically, this is the community that depends on high GDP growth, an expansion of white collar jobs, investments in modern infrastructure (example: bullet train over rural roads and airports over state transport buses). It is not easy to generalise on the matter of minority rights. However, while accepting that the dislike of minorities is something all South Asian communities have, an excess of violence will trouble this community, if only because it clashes with their perceptions about India. The pure idea of 'secularism' does not appeal to them to any large extent and this is essentially a construct. Not many Indians vote for secularism.
Being middle class and therefore salaried for the most part, this group sets great store by 'merit' and is attracted to Modi because he is self-made unlike dynastic Rahul. The second category of Modi supporter is the regular BJP supporter, who gravitates towards the party because he comes from the dominant caste that supports the party, like the Lingayat in Karnataka, the Patidar in Gujarat and the Rajput in Rajasthan. The third one is the Indian who is attracted to Hindutva and believes that the enemy is internal and needs to be sorted out before India progresses.
I don’t think either of the latter two categories is particularly important or interesting for this argument because they will remain with the BJP no matter who the party is led by, whether Modi or anyone else, and now or in the future. It is the charisma and belief in Modi as an individual with the ability to deliver that separates the first category from the others.
We have all of 2018 before us, the last full year before the elections. The data is in on Modi's economic performance: he's a flop. Manmohan Singh has pointed out that Modi will be unable to match the average rate of growth delivered by Singh over a decade. In the corporate world (which loves Modi), where the chief executive is judged by quarterly results, Modi would have been fired. To me the important data point is this: in 2009 the world's economy contracted because of the financial crisis. Today it is booming and growing at 3%. But even in this environment, India's growth has declined. This is because of the deliberate slowing down induced by eccentric actions like demonetisation.
This failure will influence Modi and the BJP negatively when they prepare the pitch for the 2019 elections. There is no economic achievement to speak of (when was the last time you head the 'fastest growing nation' line?) and I don't think there will be a positive campaign like the Achche Din type of 2014. It will be vicious and divisive. As an Indian it will be depressing. As a writer and observer of our society, it will be utterly fascinating to see how the first category, to me the most important pillar of Modi's personal support, reacts to it.
Post a Comment
Mr.Aakar Patel wonderfully written this article and left it to the upper caste and middle class voters to decide about the performance of Mr.Modi and his goveernment. As rightly pointed-out by Mr.Aakar Patel, if anybody seriously analyse over 3 and half year modi govt. report card, what they achieved is nothing, yet they learnt the art of winning elections after elections even when the GDP is down,small and medium enterprises and unorganised sector is at its wors, farmers suicides, terrorism and violation of line of control are on increase, farmers distress, unemployment at its worst in 40 years, NPA increasing and touching the heights of himalayas during modi govt. period. It is very interesting to watch 2019 elections and how the middle class voters react to the most disastrous performance given by Mr.Modi and his govt. when compare to the promises made by Mr.Modi himself as primeministerial candidate in 2014 elections. Hope and pray that the BJP/RSS should not use their favourite card of divisiveness and communal polarization in the absence of their 2014-2019 performance.
Aakaar Bekaar Patel is a rabid anti-Modi and anti Hindu plus anti India writer. He arranges Seminars where slogans like Bharat Therey Turkey Turkey Honge.Azadi Azadi Mangey Kashmir .The man has yet to apologize to India for his anti India activities with Kashmiri-Muslim-Radicals.
He only finds space in Outlook and Daily Mirror.Other liberal Magazines and News Papers shun him.
If the author thinks Manmohan Singh is the ultimate truth and blind himself to reality, so be it. India for the first time has produced more electronic items than it has imported. India for the first time has over 400 billion in forex etc. The point about India not growing when the whole world is, is an obfuscation. The entire world is growing on the back of loose monetary policy, while india is growing inspite of tight monetary policy. Chinas velocity of money and GDP deflators are signalling that inflationary pressure is high and presently about 8%. Just wait when they start exporting this to all countries that rely on loose monetary policy. IMF says demonetisation was a needed exercise. So what is the author going on and on about?