West Bengal Govt To Demolish Majerhat Bridge, Construct New Structure In One Year

CM Mamata Banerjee said there was negligence on the part of PWD officials in the bridge collapse.

Outlook Web Bureau 14 September 2018
Majerhat bridge, south Kolkata's most crowded bridge, after collapsing
PTI Photo
The Majerhat bridge, a portion of which collapsed last week, will be demolished and a new bridge will be constructed, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Friday.

She said there was negligence on the part of PWD officials in the bridge collapse.

"They cannot avoid responsibilities," Banerjee told reporters at the state secretariat.

She said the new bridge would come up in a year's time.

A section of the over 50-year-old bridge on the arterial Diamond Harbour Road in south Kolkata collapsed on September 4 in which 3 persons lost their lives.

PTI 

