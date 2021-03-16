What Swapan Dasgupta's Increasing Bengal Involvement Tells Us

Swapan Dasgupta, who has in recent years emerged as one of the crucial components of the BJP's think-tank on Bengal, resigned from Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, two days after he was named as a candidate in the West Bengal Assembly elections.

Dasgupta, the journalist-turned-politician, entered the Rajya Sabha in 2016 as a President-nominated member. Such members required to join a party, should one wish so, within six months of membership in the House. Joining any party after six months should result in the cancellation of a nominated person's membership, Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha MP Mohua Maitra had alleged on Monday.

Dasgupta took no time thereafter in resigning. He has been named as a candidate from the Tarakeshwar Assembly constituency in Hooghly district. Tarekshwar is a popular pilgrimage site known for a Shiva temple.

Some senior BJP leaders of the party's Bengal unit, however, said that Dasgupta would have resigned from Rajya Sabha irrespective of Maitra's charges.

“The party wants him to be more deeply involved in Bengal politics,”...

