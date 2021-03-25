Explained: All About GNCTD Bill, How It Curtails Elected Delhi Govt's Power

The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Act, 2021, passed by Rajya Sabha following an uproar and subsequent walkout by the Opposition, on March 24, has once again revived the fight over jurisdictional powers between Delhi’s elected government, the Centre and its nominated administrator – the Lieutenant Governor. Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, who had won a pyrrhic victory in July 2018 following a five-judge Constitution Bench verdict from the Supreme Court that had settled Delhi’s power arithmetic in the elected government’s favour, has decided to challenge the amended GNCTD Act in the apex court.

Critics of the amendment – Opposition politicians, several legal luminaries and votaries of federalism – have unanimously dubbed the amended law as unconstitutional. Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party claims the BJP-led central government has brought the new law out of vengeance as the saffron party lost three consecutive assembly polls in Delhi to AAP.

The BJP, on the other hand, claims that there is...

