Ahead Of Summers, Water Woes Knock On Himachal’s Door

Himachal Pradesh's capital, Shimla, which featured as one of the most liveable cities in India in the recent Ease Of Living survey, has one dark secret. The city runs of out drinking water in peak summer months. The problem is so grave that in 2018, New York Times and Washington Post described it as India's Cape Town, the South African city known for its water woes.

But now, even other parts of Himachal have become vulnerable to water scarcity as there has been a huge rain deficit, ranging from 58 percent to over 90 in some districts, between January and March 2021. Lack of snowfall and depletion of other water sources have further worsened the situation.

Of a total of 9516 drinking water sources in rural areas, more than 770 have turned dry. Major water sources like Beas and Satluj rivers have a significantly reduced inflow. The perennial ‘khads’, high-mountain rivulets, streams, lakes and snow-catchments have also dried up.

“The situation is really alarming, it's making me really nervous," said Mohinder Singh Thakur,...

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine