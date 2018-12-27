﻿
During a BBL match between Adelaide Strikers and Perth Scorchers on the Boxing Day at Perth, he played a whirlwind innings with the help of some insane hittings.

Screengrab: Twitter (@BBL)
Rashid Khan is already one of the most popular stars in world cricket thanks to his magical deliveries. But the Afghan spinner continues to impress fans with his insane batting skills.

He, in fact, is quickly gaining the moniker of being the new Mr. 360 Degree of cricket thanks to his ability to hit the ball anywhere. No offence to AB de Villiers!

During a Big Bash League match between Adelaide Strikers and Perth Scorchers on the Boxing Day at Perth, the 20-year-old scored 21 runs off 12 balls with the help of some crazy hittings.

The first six was an overhead smash, like in tennis, but the ball sailed over the fine leg boundary in the 13th over bowled by Nathan Coulter-Nile. He followed it up with a huge six in the next over, bowled by Andrew Tye.

Watch both the shots here:

Here are some of his sixes from the past:

Rashid returned to produce a miserly spell of 4-1-9-0, but ended up on the losing side with Scorchers winning the match by seven wickets while chasing an 89-run target.

READ MORE IN:
Rashid Khan

