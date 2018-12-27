Rashid Khan is already one of the most popular stars in world cricket thanks to his magical deliveries. But the Afghan spinner continues to impress fans with his insane batting skills.

He, in fact, is quickly gaining the moniker of being the new Mr. 360 Degree of cricket thanks to his ability to hit the ball anywhere. No offence to AB de Villiers!

During a Big Bash League match between Adelaide Strikers and Perth Scorchers on the Boxing Day at Perth, the 20-year-old scored 21 runs off 12 balls with the help of some crazy hittings.

The first six was an overhead smash, like in tennis, but the ball sailed over the fine leg boundary in the 13th over bowled by Nathan Coulter-Nile. He followed it up with a huge six in the next over, bowled by Andrew Tye.

Watch both the shots here:

Rashid Khan out there playing tennis ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¾ #BBL08 pic.twitter.com/uSa1cZSciz — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 26, 2018

Well that was fun. Rashid Khan has been dismissed, but not before this MASSIVE six! #BBL08 | @Weet_Bix pic.twitter.com/TYUU5rYqH0 — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 26, 2018

Here are some of his sixes from the past:

Rashid returned to produce a miserly spell of 4-1-9-0, but ended up on the losing side with Scorchers winning the match by seven wickets while chasing an 89-run target.