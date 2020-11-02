November 02, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Watch: Aamir Khan’s Daughter Ira Reveals She Was Sexually Abused When She Was 14

Watch: Aamir Khan’s Daughter Ira Reveals She Was Sexually Abused When She Was 14

In her latest video on Instagram, Ira Khan also opens up about dealing with depression

Outlook Web Bureau 02 November 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Watch: Aamir Khan’s Daughter Ira Reveals She Was Sexually Abused When She Was 14
Bollywood actor Aamir Khan with daughter Ira Khan
Instagram: khan.ira
Watch: Aamir Khan’s Daughter Ira Reveals She Was Sexually Abused When She Was 14
outlookindia.com
2020-11-02T18:40:40+05:30

Bollywood actor Aamir khan’s daughter, Ira has claimed that she was sexually harassed at the age of 14. In her latest video on Instagram, Ira claimed that when she was abused, she was too young to understand what was going on, which in turn delayed her from seeking help.

"When I was 14, I was sexually harassed-abused. That was slightly an odd situation as I didn't know what that person was doing and if they knew what they were doing. It wasn't happening every day. So, it took me a year to be sure that they knew what they are doing and that is what they are doing. And immediately, I wrote to my parents an email and I got myself out of the situation,” Ira said in her video.

She also said that once she was out of that situation she did not feel scared anymore. "Once I was out of the situation, I didn't feel bad anymore. I wasn't scared. I felt like this is not happening to me anymore and it's over. And I moved on. It was not something that has scarred me for life and something that could be making me feel as bad as I was feeling," Ira further added.

Ira also opened up about dealing with depression and anxiety and enunciated her experiences. “Many people ask me why I am depressed…I don’t know and I can’t give a straight answer to that question,” Ira said while talking about her mental health issues.

Ira also talked at length about the concept of privileges and how her privilege stopped her from seeking help.

"I never spoke to anyone about anything because I assumed that my privilege meant I should handle my stuff on my own, or if there was something bigger, it would make people need a better answer than 'I don't know'. It made me feel like I needed a better answer and until I had that answer, my feelings weren't something I should bother anyone else with. No problem was big enough to ponder too long about," Ira said.

Ira also opened up about her parents’ divorce in the video.

 

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

No Manufacturing Industry Will Be Allowed In New Industrial Areas: Delhi CM

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Aamir Khan #MeToo #MeToo Movement Sexual Harassment & Misconduct National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos