Post India's ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 exit at the hands of New Zealand, former India opener Wasim Jaffer has come up with a suggestion to replace the captain

Outlook Web Bureau 13 July 2019
Wasim Jaffer wants Rohit Sharma to lead India in white ball cricket.
2019-07-13T23:10:23+0530

Virat Kohli remains one of the most successful Indian captains. He led India to maiden Test and ODI series in Australia, but was unlucky in the ICC tournaments -- a semi-final exit in the World Cup 2019 and Champions Trophy final defeat two years before that.

Few days after India's 18-run defeat to New Zealand in the semis, former opener Wasim Jaffer, regarded as one of the finest batsmen India have ever produced, said that Rohit Sharma should lead India in the next ODI World Cup in 2023.

And soon, some section of fans hailed the 41-year-old's suggestion. Here are some tweets:

Rohit, who has lead Mumbai Indians to an unprecedented fourth Indian Premier League titles before the World Cup, is often hailed as a natural antithesis to Kohli, who is known for aggression.

In Kohli's absence, Rohit led India to Asia Cup and Nidahas Trophy triumphs. These two tournaments hardly come close to the World Cup or Champions Trophy, in every aspect; but fans have seemed to have a distinct leadership quality in Rohit.

