Virat Kohli remains one of the most successful Indian captains. He led India to maiden Test and ODI series in Australia, but was unlucky in the ICC tournaments -- a semi-final exit in the World Cup 2019 and Champions Trophy final defeat two years before that.

Few days after India's 18-run defeat to New Zealand in the semis, former opener Wasim Jaffer, regarded as one of the finest batsmen India have ever produced, said that Rohit Sharma should lead India in the next ODI World Cup in 2023.

And soon, some section of fans hailed the 41-year-old's suggestion. Here are some tweets:

Completely agree sir... It's the right time to appointment for new indian limited over captain.. Nd @ImRo45 sir is best option front of #Viratkohli.. He is suitable for replace him.. — It's @Chandan (@chandan_264) July 13, 2019

Is it time to hand over white ball captaincy to Rohit Sharma?

I would like him to lead India in 2023 World CupðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) July 12, 2019

Aissa mat bolo @ImRo45 ko hi team se nikaal denge...



The Nexus is too powerful -

Vinod Rai

Virat Kohli

MS Dhoni

Ravi Shastri

N Srinivasan — Dipankar Sharma (@dipsy1602) July 13, 2019

It's high time @BCCI should consider @ImRo45 as a captain for Indian ODI side bec @imVkohli clearly failed he is not tactical nd his captaincy moves are worst. — RVkrish_7777 (@Krishv7777) July 13, 2019

Yes hes more a thinking brain and street smart more like Dhoni that Odi demands. Virat is more aggressive and persistent attuned to test cricket. — Amit Joshi (@AmitJos06114020) July 13, 2019

But who hears? All are hearing in one voice of shastri kohli pair. — Vipul (@VipulRaftaar) July 13, 2019

Sir, Brave point kept, Rohit is calm and strategic when compared to Kohli who is a consistent batsman put very impulsive and over expressive and vulnerable as a leader or captain. Rohit unmatched success in IPl as a captain and handling of all rounders speaks volumes.... — pranab kumar aich (@pranabkaich) July 13, 2019

Yes This is the perfect time to give Rohit Sharma a white ball captaincy, at least T20Is considering the two T20 world cup in next two years. — Judgment Day Failures (@IManish10_) July 13, 2019

Rohit, who has lead Mumbai Indians to an unprecedented fourth Indian Premier League titles before the World Cup, is often hailed as a natural antithesis to Kohli, who is known for aggression.

In Kohli's absence, Rohit led India to Asia Cup and Nidahas Trophy triumphs. These two tournaments hardly come close to the World Cup or Champions Trophy, in every aspect; but fans have seemed to have a distinct leadership quality in Rohit.