Car Knocks Down Vyapam Whistleblower's Father, Police 'Look On'

Vyapam whistleblower Ashish Chaturvedi’s father was knocked down by a car in a hit-and-run case on Saturday, and the police on duty allegedly refused help.

Chaturvedi alleged that five policemen in Gwalior stood and watched his father writhing in pain for about 35 minutes rather than help him, reported The Times of India.

Chaturvedi’s father Om Prakash broke his wrist and was later reportedly admitted to a government hospital.

“My father called me up... When I reached, I was shocked to see him lying on the road. His wrist was broken. Had it been a head injury, he wouldn't have survived,” he reportedly said.

Chaturvedi is quoted saying that the cops had a car and could have admitted his father to any hospital in the vicinity but didn’t. The newspaper tried to reach out to the local police who were not forthcoming with a response. The incident is said to have taken place at the Jhansi Road police station against which the whistleblower filed an FIR against for keeping him under round-the-clock surveillance.

Vyapam is the acronym for the Madhya Pradesh Vyavasayik Pariksha Mandal which is also known as the Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) that conducts examinations for professional courses, including the pre-medical exam for the state. The body was rocked by a scam in 2013 that blew up in national newspaper in 2015 following the mysterious deaths of at least 40 people, including accused and witnesses, linked to the scam.

With the state government coming under pressure for the deaths back then, all cases related to the scam were transferred by the Supreme Court to the CBI in July 2015. In February this year, the Supreme Court reportedly cancelled the degrees of 634 doctors admitted during the period 2008 to 2012 in Madhya Pradesh saying that the admissions obtained through a mass fraud called "Vyapam scam" could not be condoned.

There were a number of deaths linked to the scam which involved students, teachers and officials from across the board. Over 40 deaths were linked to the scam with people dying under mysterious circumstances.