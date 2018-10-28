﻿
US Synagogue Shootout: Accused Charged With 29 Counts Of Federal Crimes

American flags to be flown at half-staff through October 31 as a mark of "solemn respect" for the victims.

Outlook Web Bureau 28 October 2018
Law enforcement run with a person on a stretcher at the scene where multiple people were shot, Saturday.
AP Image
2018-10-28T09:00:31+0530
The gunman who killed 11 people in a Jewish synagogue has been slapped with 29 counts of federal crimes of violence and firearms offenses on Saturday after he carried out the deadliest anti-Semitic attack in recent US history.

The charges against shooter Robert Bowers include 11 counts of obstruction of exercise of religious beliefs resulting in death; and 11 counts of use of a firearm to commit murder during a crime of violence, the US Attorney's Office of the Western District of Pennsylvania said in a statement.

"The crimes of violence are based upon the federal civil rights laws prohibiting hate crimes," the statement said.

US President Donald Trump ordered that American flags be flown at half-staff following a shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue that left 11 people dead.

All flags at the White House, public grounds, military posts, naval stations and ships will be flown at half-staff through October 31 as a mark of "solemn respect" for the victims, Trump ordered.

(With AFP Inputs)

