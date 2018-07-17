US: Suspect In Indian Student Sharath Koppu's Killing Shot Dead

A suspect involved in the killing of Indian student Sharath Koppu in Kansas City, the United States has been killed.

The suspect, identified as 25-year-old Marlin Mack, was shot down in a gun battle with police.

The authorities in the US confirmed on Monday that the encounter left three undercover officers wounded.

However, the injuries are not life-threatening and the three officers are likely to survive.

"The man our investigation identified as the suspect in the homicide of Sharath Koppu is 25-year-old Marlin Mack. He shot 3 of our officers yesterday and was killed in a gun battle with police," the Kansas City Police tweeted.

There were several exchanges of gunfire between the police and the man. The suspected gunman had been under surveillance as a person of interest in connection with the killing of Sharath Koppu on July 6.

The police followed him to the Sky-Vue Motel on Highway 40 on the east side of the city, as per several media reports.

According to the New York Times, Chief Rick Smith of the Kansas City police said that when officers went to confront the man outside a motel on the city's East side, he shot and wounded two officers and fled.

The police hunted for the suspect for vaguely about an hour, blocking highway exits and deploying helicopters overhead.

"All of a sudden there was more shots fired, and another detective was hit," Chief Smith said.

Mack was declared dead at the scene by the Kansas City Fire Department.

It is pertinent to mention that a $10,000 reward had been offered for information leading to the arrest of Kopuu's killer.

Missouri Governor Mike Parsons took to Twitter and wrote, "Our law enforcement officers face dangers every single day. We are grateful for the risks they face to keep us all safe. Our thoughts and prayers are with the members of the @kcpolice department and their families."

Koppu, a student of the University of Missouri-Kansas City, was reportedly shot dead by unidentified miscreants at a restaurant in Kansas on late July 6.

The victim's cousin told ANI that Sharath had received five bullet injuries when a group of unidentified miscreants opened fire at a restaurant in Kansas.

He was shifted to a hospital in the vicinity immediately but he succumbed to his injuries, his cousin added.(ANI)