Advertisement
Thursday, Sep 23, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home International

US Special Envoy To Haiti Resigns Over Migrant Expulsions

Daniel Foote was appointed to the position only in July, following the assassination of Haiti's president.

US Special Envoy To Haiti Resigns Over Migrant Expulsions
Representational Image | AP

Trending

US Special Envoy To Haiti Resigns Over Migrant Expulsions
outlookindia.com
2021-09-23T19:20:12+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

More stories from Associated Press (AP)
View All

Published: 23 Sep 2021, Updated: 23 Sep 2021 7:20 pm

The Biden administration's special envoy to Haiti has resigned, protesting "inhumane" large-scale expulsions of Haitian migrants to their homeland wracked by civil strife and natural disaster, US officials said Thursday.

Daniel Foote was appointed to the position only in July, following the assassination of Haiti's president. Even before the migrant expulsions from the small Texas border town of Del Rio, the career diplomat was known to be deeply frustrated with what he considered a lack of urgency in Washington and a glacial pace on efforts to improve conditions in Haiti.

Foote wrote Secretary of State Antony Blinken that he was stepping down immediately “with deep disappointment and apologies to those seeking crucial changes.”

“I will not be associated with the United States inhumane, counterproductive decision to deport thousands of Haitian refugees and illegal immigrants to Haiti, a country where American officials are confined to secure compounds because of the danger posed by armed gangs to daily life,” he wrote.

“Our policy approach to Haiti remains deeply flawed, and my policy recommendations have been ignored and dismissed, when not edited to project a narrative different from my own.”

From the Magazine

Class Of The Future Has India As Global Education Hub

Top 50 State Private Universities

A Patel Over Rupani: A Safer Bet in Gujarat?

Hurriyat Continues With Or Without Geelani

Raghubir Yadav Finds His Mojo After 30 Years In Industry

Two US officials with direct knowledge of the matter confirmed the resignation on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss it publicly.

One official, who was not authorized to publicly discuss personnel matters and spoke on condition of anonymity, said that Foote had consistently sought greater oversight of Haiti policy and that the administration did not believe his requests were appropriate.

Foote's sudden departure leaves a void in US policy toward Haiti and adds another prominent, critical voice to the administration's response to Haitians camped on the Texas border.

The camp has shrunk considerably since surpassing more than 14,000 people on Saturday – many of them expelled and many released in the US with notices to report to immigration authorities.

The White House is facing sharp bipartisan condemnation. Democrats and many pro-immigration groups say efforts to expel thousands of Haitians without a chance to seek asylum violates American principles and their anger has been fueled by images that went viral this week of Border Patrol agents on horseback using aggressive tactics against the migrants.

The expulsion flights to Haiti began Sunday and there were 10 by the end of Tuesday, according to Haitian officials. US officials say they are ramping up to seven flights a day, which would mark one of the swiftest, large-scale expulsions from the US in decades.

Foote served previously in Haiti as deputy chief of mission and is a former ambassador to Zambia. In new role, he worked with the US ambassador to support Haiti after the assassination of President Jovenel Moise.

Tags

Associated Press (AP) Joe Biden Daniel Foote Antony Blinken Port-au-Prince US Envoy Haiti Migrant Expulsions US Secretary of State International
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from World

Anguished Over Taiwan's Interest To Join Pacific Trade Group, China Displays Force

Anguished Over Taiwan's Interest To Join Pacific Trade Group, China Displays Force

Taliban Having Remote Chance To Take Part In UNGA; Diplomats Of Ousted Govt Still In Office

UK Seeks Vaccine Certifications To Meet ‘Minimum Criteria’ For Travel

G4 Countries Knock At The UNSC Door For Entry, Reform Awaited Since World War 2

Australian Trade Minister To Visit India Next Week

Taliban Takeover Of Afghanistan May Silence Once Thriving Afghan Music Scene

US Newspaper Calls Kamala Harris-Modi Meeting A 'Coming Of Age' Moment For Indians

G-4 Nations Want To Make UN Security Council More 'Legitimate, Effective and Representative'

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Delhi Capitals Cruise Past Sunrisers Hyderabad To Stay Atop IPL 2021 Table

Delhi Capitals Cruise Past Sunrisers Hyderabad To Stay Atop IPL 2021 Table

Milan Fashion Week

Milan Fashion Week

Bollywood, Glamour Come Together At IPL 2021 In UAE

Bollywood, Glamour Come Together At IPL 2021 In UAE

Two New Additions To Humboldt Penguin Colony Bring Cheer At Mumbai Zoo

Two New Additions To Humboldt Penguin Colony Bring Cheer At Mumbai Zoo

More from World

Human Immune Systems Just As Unique As Fingerprints, Finds New Study

Human Immune Systems Just As Unique As Fingerprints, Finds New Study

Covishield Certificate Recognition: UK Says, Working On 'Phased Approach' With India

Covishield Certificate Recognition: UK Says, Working On 'Phased Approach' With India

US Approves Booster Dose Of Pfizer's Covid-19 Vaccine For Special Groups

US Approves Booster Dose Of Pfizer's Covid-19 Vaccine For Special Groups

Biden Doubles US Global Donation Of COVID-19 Vaccines

Biden Doubles US Global Donation Of COVID-19 Vaccines

Read More from Outlook

Dateline Hathras: For The Lawyer Fighting For Justice, The Nightmare Is Far From Over

Dateline Hathras: For The Lawyer Fighting For Justice, The Nightmare Is Far From Over

Jeevan Prakash Sharma / Family of Hathras victim allege threat to their lawyer’s life. Cops deny allegations, claiming they are providing her an escort on trial dates

Hathras: A Poet's Comment On A Post Truth World

Hathras: A Poet's Comment On A Post Truth World

Chinki Sinha / It disturbing but it is important to remember that violence repeats itself in the same ways. Meena Kandasamy's poem is a poem that is invested in the social.

IPL 2021, MI Vs KKR, Live Cricket Scores: KKR Look To Climb Points Table In Abu Dhabi

IPL 2021, MI Vs KKR, Live Cricket Scores: KKR Look To Climb Points Table In Abu Dhabi

Koushik Paul / KKR are coming off a win in the UAE leg of IPL 2021. Can they keep that momentum against MI in Abu Dhabi tonight? Follow live cricket scores of MI vs KKR here.

Another KTF Militant Module Busted In Punjab; 3 Held With Tiffin Bombs, Hand-Grenades & Pistols

Another KTF Militant Module Busted In Punjab; 3 Held With Tiffin Bombs, Hand-Grenades & Pistols

Harish Manav / Those arrested have been identified as Kanwarpal Singh, Kulwinder Singh and Kamalpreet Singh, all residents of Moga. Kanwarpal disclosed that he had returned from Canada two weeks back.

Advertisement