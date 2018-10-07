﻿
Home »  Website »  International »  US Should Not View Ties With Us Through 'Indian Lens', Says Pakistan FM Qureshi

US Should Not View Ties With Us Through 'Indian Lens', Says Pakistan FM Qureshi

Qureshi said regional situations evolve and requirements change, but Pakistan's contribution for peace and stability in the region should be acknowledged.

Outlook Web Bureau 07 October 2018
US Should Not View Ties With Us Through 'Indian Lens', Says Pakistan FM Qureshi
US Pakistan Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, right, meets Pakistani Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi at the State Department in Washington
AP Photo
US Should Not View Ties With Us Through 'Indian Lens', Says Pakistan FM Qureshi
outlookindia.com
2018-10-07T11:19:02+0530

Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Saturday said the US should not view its relations with the country only through the perspective of the ties with India or the Afghan issue.

He also said it would be wrong to expect that all differences between the US and Pakistan could be resolved in one day, the Dawn reported.

Qureshi said regional situations evolve and requirements change, but Pakistan's contribution for peace and stability in the region should be acknowledged.

"It will not be appropriate to view our (US-Pak) relations going as far back as seven decades from the Afghan perspective or the Indian lens," he told reporters in Multan after returning from his 10-day visit to the US.

The foreign minister said he had tried to make his American counterparts realise this.

Qureshi, who had met US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo and National Security Adviser John Bolton in Washington, said the Foreign Office will continue its efforts to represent Pakistan effectively on international fora.

PTI

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Islamabad Pakistan Indo-US Indo-Pak Afghanistan-Pakistan-US Diplomacy & Foreign Policy Terrorism International

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : ISL 2018-19: Defending Champions Chennaiyin Suffer Back-To-Back Defeats, Lose To FC Goa 1-3
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters