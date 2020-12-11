UP Police Stops Wedding Based On 'Love Jihad' Rumours, Couple Spends Night At Police Station

A Muslim couple was stopped from getting married based on rumours of ‘Love Jihad’ on Tuesday in Uttar Pradesh. The couple was taken away by the police in Kushinagar following a phone call claiming that interfaith marriage is taking place.

The groom, Haider Ali, has alleged that the police personnel had beaten him with a leather belt and tortured him at the police station.

The police let go the couple only the next day after finding out that both the individuals are major and belong to the same religion.

The couple finally got married on Wednesday, after the brother of the woman, Shabeela Khatoon, arrived from Azamgarh and clarified that the family had no objection to the marriage.

The police denied allegations of torturing Ali. Kasya Police Station SHO Sanjay Kumar told Indian Express that “miscreants” were to blame, and that the couple was let go after the police realised they were from the same religion.

“It was not like the couple were brought to the police station in secret. Also, the matter was soon sorted… There was no reason to beat up anyone,” Kushinagar SP Vinod Kumar Singh told the Indian Express.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine