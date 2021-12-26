Union Minister Murugan Slams DMK, Says It 'Chokes' Free Speech

Advertisement
Monday, Dec 27, 2021
Asked about an 'attack' on Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) cadres days ago by DMK functionaries at Dharmapuri, Murugan alleged that carrying out such acts was customary for Tamil Nadu's ruling party.

DMK supporters cheering for Chief Minister Stalin. | PTI Photo/R Senthil Kumar

2021-12-26T23:20:51+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

Published: 26 Dec 2021, Updated: 26 Dec 2021 11:20 pm

Union Minister L Murugan on Sunday targeted the DMK and the state government over the alleged attack and arrest of people who expressed views critical of the party and regime led by it and dubbed such incidents as a 'big challenge' to the freedom of expression and the Constitution.       

Asked about an 'attack' on Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) cadres days ago by DMK functionaries at Dharmapuri, Murugan alleged that carrying out such acts was customary for Tamil Nadu's ruling party. People should be surprised only if the DMK men did not involve themselves in such attacks, he claimed adding, 'it is in the blood of the DMK' to slight and stifle freedom of expression. If functionaries belonging to opposition parties make remarks critical of the party or the government, they are targeted by way of attacks and arrests," he told reporters.        

Such incidents, he said, posed a 'big challenge' to free speech and the Constitution in Tamil Nadu. To a question on fishermen arrested by Sri Lanka, Murugan, the Minister of State for fisheries, animal husbandry, dairy and information and broadcasting, said all steps were being taken for their early release. Recently, 68 Tamil Nadu fishermen were arrested by the neighbouring country. Murugan was formerly the Tamil Nadu unit chief of the BJP.        

-With PTI Inputs

