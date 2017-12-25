The Website
25 December 2017 Last Updated at 8:00 pm

Union Minister Loses Temper After Surgeon Fails To Attend Hospital Inauguration Ceremony, Says 'Join Naxalism, Then We Will Shoot You'

Union Minister Loses Temper After Surgeon Fails To Attend Hospital Inauguration Ceremony, Says 'Join Naxalism, Then We Will Shoot You'
Union Minister Loses Temper After Surgeon Fails To Attend Hospital Inauguration Ceremony, Says 'Join Naxalism, Then We Will Shoot You'
2017-12-25T20:04:25+0530

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Hansraj Ahir on Monday got angry with a civil surgeon who didn't attend a hospital inauguration ceremony.

When Ahir got to know that the civil surgeon was on leave, he lost his temper.

"I am a minister chosen by democracy. In spite of knowing about my arrival, what is the use of going on leave?" asked Ahir.

An angry Ahir also advised the absent doctor to join Naxalism.

"If there is no faith in democracy, then join the Naxalite movement, we will shoot you. There is no need to distribute tablets here. Naxalism does not like democracy," Ahir said.

Gadchiroli, Chandrapur and Gondia districts are Naxal-affected areas of Maharashtra. (ANI)

