The Good Governance Week campaign, 'Prashasan Gaon Ki Aur', was inaugurated by Union Minister Jitendra Singh. This campaign aims at showcasing and replicating the best governance practices at the grassroots level.

He said through 'Prashasan Gaon Ki Aur', a nationwide campaign for the redressal of public grievances and improving service delivery will be held in all districts, states and union territories of India, a statement issued by the Personnel Ministry said.

Singh, the Minister of State for Personnel, said over 700 district collectors will be participating in 'Prashasan Gaon Ki Aur'. They will visit tehsil and panchayat samiti headquarters to ensure timely grievance redressal and to improve service delivery.

He said the objective is to translate the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the next generation administrative reforms during the 'Amrit Kaal' across India's districts and tehsils.

Secretary of Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) Sanjay Singh, Secretary of Department of Personnel and Training P K Tripathi, Chief Secretary of Gujarat Pankaj Kumar, Chief Secretary of Jammu & Kashmir Arun Kumar Mehta, DARPG Special Secretary V Srinivas, and officials of the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances, among others, joined the launch event.

Singh called upon the delegates to be the vehicles of transformation and underlined that good practices become best practices when they are shared. He said the main aim of the campaign is to provide governance that is corruption-free, transparent and in compliance with the established rules and procedures. This alone will make the march towards a new India successful, he added.

Singh credited the prime minister with bringing a paradigm shift with the "minimum government-maximum governance" approach that seeks to reduce citizens' interaction with government functionaries through digitalisation, consolidation of ministries and separation of policy-making functions from execution, etc.

In the course of the last seven years, the minister said, the government has made it clear that all its policies are designed keeping the poorest-of-the-poor as the principal beneficiary.

Till some years back, opening a bank account for a poor man used to be a tedious process, but now 'Bank Mitras' come to their homes and help them open a zero-balance account, he added.

During the event, Singh also inaugurated an exhibition on good governance practices – 'Shaasan Ki Badalti Tasveer'.

He also launched the Good Governance Week portal and released a booklet on the achievements of the DARPG. A film on "Prashasan Gaon Ki Aur" was also screened on the occasion.

During 2020-21, 12 state portals were integrated with the Centralised Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System, while 15 state and union territories are using the CPGRAMS for the redressal of public grievances, the statement said.

As a pioneer of district-level integration, the Jammu and Kashmir Integrated Grievance Redress and Monitoring System (JK-IGRAMS) integrates the grievances from the CPGRAMS at the top and the last-mile district-level offices at the bottom, it said.

As many as 260 departments and offices and 1,724 district-level offices have been linked in the grievance redressal system of the union territory.

