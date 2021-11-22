Advertisement
Monday, Nov 22, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home

Union Finance Minister, Sitharaman Inaugurates 'The Chinars' In Srinagar

The minister inaugurated 'The Chinars', Aayakar Bhawan-cum-residential complex, the first permanent establishment of the department of income tax in the UT, at the Rajbagh area here in the presence of J-K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.

Union Finance Minister, Sitharaman Inaugurates 'The Chinars' In Srinagar
Union Finance Minister, Sitharaman Inaugurates 'The Chinars' In Srinagar | Outlook

Trending

Union Finance Minister, Sitharaman Inaugurates 'The Chinars' In Srinagar
outlookindia.com
2021-11-22T21:35:48+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 22 Nov 2021, Updated: 22 Nov 2021 9:35 pm

In the inaugural ceremony of 'The Chinars', the first permanent establishment of the department of income tax in Jammu& Kashmir UT , Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said, the people of Jammu and Kashmir were denied development for over 70 years, but after the abrogation of Article 370, the government aims to reach out to every citizen of the union territory and give them their due.

 She further reiterated, "around 40,000 people were killed due to terrorism over the years in Jammu and Kashmir, and a land which is otherwise very peaceful and beautiful has spent so many years in a very "heart-crushing and tragic phase".

"Now, post the abrogation of (Article) 370, the delimitation commission has also been constituted. DDC polls have shown that people are looking forward to aspirational meeting of their dreams. Therefore, I would want to tell you in the context of dedicating this building that it is only a guise that I am doing this, but the larger issue is reaching out to every person in J-K, giving them their due which has been denied to them for the last 70 years," the minister said.

Related Stories

Making Gender Parity A Reality: Small Steps To Big Strides

Making Gender Parity A Reality: Small Steps To Big Strides

Making Gender Parity A Reality: Small Steps To Big Strides

Making Gender Parity A Reality: Small Steps To Big Strides

Making Gender Parity A Reality: Small Steps To Big Strides

Sitharaman said development for Jammu and Kashmir is something that has been in the wings for a long time but "which has never happened".
"You see some development here and there, but the consistent pace at which the infrastructure was required, basic materials important for living and also for building the economy such as electricity (were not happening)," she said.

The finance minister said Jammu and Kashmir has a potential capacity of about 20,000 MW electricity generation, and if it realizes its full potential, it can do wonders for its economy and development. The capacity has never been fully exploited, she added. "Without basic supplies of electricity, for a beautiful state like this, for a potential-ridden state like this, development has always been at its bare minimum".

From the Magazine

Complex Laws, Bureaucratic Tangles Make Adoption A Long, Painful Journey For Indians

Transgenders In India Still Struggling For Right To Adopt Or Marry

Passing On Love Is More Important Than Genes: Prasoon Joshi Makes A Case For Adoption

Paternitas Interruptus: Adoption Is Still Not A Preferred Choice For Indian Society

Cine-Maa And Pa: How Bollywood Embraced The Adoption Genre

Referring to the revocation of the erstwhile state's special status, Sitharaman said it is important now for Jammu and Kashmir to get that which has been denied to it in terms of facilities and development. "There is no point if it is kept like a small oligarchy of people holding every resource and denying ordinary citizens".

Common people have aspirations, and every citizen should be given space and “that is what is being given post the abrogation of (Article) 370”, she said. The minister said with the inauguration of the office, there are now 251 principal commissioners of income tax all over the country and 21 in the north-west region.

With PTI Inputs

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Nirmala Sitharaman India J&K: Jammu & Kashmir Income Tax Department J&K: Article 370
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

F1: Lewis Hamilton Wins Qatar GP, Cuts Max Verstappen's Lead

F1: Lewis Hamilton Wins Qatar GP, Cuts Max Verstappen's Lead

The Art Of Adoption: A Series Of Illustrations From Our Latest Issue

The Art Of Adoption: A Series Of Illustrations From Our Latest Issue

And The Ironman Was Tempered...

And The Ironman Was Tempered...

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from

Read More from Outlook

How A Transgender Person Found The Happiness Of Motherhood

How A Transgender Person Found The Happiness Of Motherhood

Trisha Mukherjee / The journey to what is now a happy and content life for the mother-daughter duo was not an easy one.

'My Son's Suicide Was The Darkest Moment In My Life': Kabir Bedi On His 'Rise, Ruin And Ressurection'

'My Son's Suicide Was The Darkest Moment In My Life': Kabir Bedi On His 'Rise, Ruin And Ressurection'

Suhas Munshi / In an interview with Outlook, about his autobiography ‘Stories I Must Tell’, actor Kabir Bedi shares some highs and lows of his life including interviewing The Beatles.

In Rohit Era, Kohli Can Follow Tendulkar’s Template

In Rohit Era, Kohli Can Follow Tendulkar’s Template

Soumitra Bose / The India vs New Zealand series has shown that a new generation of T20 players have arrived and jostling for space in the Indian top and middle order.

In Faridabad, A Home For Orphans Left Out Of The Adoption System

In Faridabad, A Home For Orphans Left Out Of The Adoption System

Trisha Mukherjee / What happens to the abandoned orphans who do not manage to even enter the adoption system?

Advertisement