Saturday, Sep 18, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
International UN Convenes Emergency Session To Review Somalia's Exacerbating Political Crisis

UN Convenes Emergency Session To Review Somalia's Exacerbating Political Crisis

Britain's U.N. Ambassador Barbara Woodward, who called for the closed briefing by U.N. special envoy James Swan, expressed serious concern about 'the rising tensions between the prime minister and the president.'

UN Convenes Emergency Session To Review Somalia's Exacerbating Political Crisis
The United Nations Security Council (UNSC | File Photo

Trending

UN Convenes Emergency Session To Review Somalia's Exacerbating Political Crisis
outlookindia.com
2021-09-18T12:16:24+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

More stories from Associated Press (AP)
View All

Published: 18 Sep 2021, Updated: 18 Sep 2021 12:16 pm

The U.N. Security Council held emergency consultations Friday on Somalia's worsening political crisis, which could threaten long-delayed national elections and further destabilise the east Africa region.

Britain's U.N. Ambassador Barbara Woodward, who called for the closed briefing by U.N. special envoy James Swan, expressed serious concern about “the rising tensions between the prime minister and the president.”

The meeting followed President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed's statement Thursday saying he suspended Prime Minister Mohammed Hussein Roble's power to hire and fire officials, the latest action in their increasingly divisive relationship.

Woodward said the increasing tensions have implications for the electoral process and could lead to a constitutional crisis on top of the country's other challenges from Al-Shabab extremists to famine, locusts and hunger.

Three decades of chaos, from warlords to al-Qaida affiliate al-Shabab and the emergence of an Islamic State-linked group, have ripped apart the country that only in the past few years has begun to find its footing.

From the Magazine

Class Of The Future Has India As Global Education Hub

Top 50 State Private Universities

A Patel Over Rupani: A Safer Bet in Gujarat?

Hurriyat Continues With Or Without Geelani

Raghubir Yadav Finds His Mojo After 30 Years In Industry

Woodward said the Security Council should keep up pressure to put the electoral process back on track and “to see the prime minister and the president resolve their differences quickly ... to ensure the security, peace and stability Somalia needs.”

Council members were considering a draft press statement, obtained by The Associated Press, that would express “deep concern about the ongoing disagreement within the Somali government and the negative impact on the electoral timetable and process.”

It would urge all parties “to resolve their differences through dialogue” and prioritize the holding of elections in accordance with a May 27 agreement stipulating that indirect elections be held this year.

The draft statement would also urge the federal government and regional states “to ensure that any political differences do not divert from united action against al-Shabab.”

Britain's Woodward said it was clear from Swan's briefing that shuttle diplomacy is taking place to try to resolve the differences between the president and prime minister.


“But the fact is, and we also made this clear, that this is a very dangerous distraction from the primary task of going ahead with the elections,” she said. “The risks for the Somali people, the risks for giving Al-Shabab more room are very high indeed. So, we want to move out of this situation as soon as possible and resolve it.”

Pressure has grown on president Mohamed since scheduled elections on Feb. 8 failed to take place because of the lack of agreement on how the vote should be carried out.


Talks between the federal government and regional leaders that began in March broke down in early April. At the president's request, the lower house of parliament then adopted a special law that extended the terms of current office holders for two years and abandoned the Sept. 17, 2020, agreement on indirect elections, reverting instead to a one-person, one-vote model.


Those decisions sparked widespread opposition, leading to the mobilization of militias, exposing divisions within Somali security forces, and resulting in violent clashes on April 25.


Afer the clashes, president Mohamed on May 1 asked the lower house of parliament to reverse its actions that included extending his mandate for two years.


He asked lawmakers to back the agreement the federal government reached with regional states last Sept. 17 on a way forward for the vote, and he asked prime minister Roble to lead the election preparations and the related security measures. This led to the May 27 agreement on holding indirect elections this year.


U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said Friday that as Somalis mark the one-year anniversary of the Sept. 17 agreement, the U.N. and its international partners “are increasingly alarmed that the escalating dispute between the president and prime minister will undermine Somalia's stability and derail the electoral process.”

Tags

Associated Press (AP) United Nations The United Nations United Nations Security Council (UNSC) Somalia Political Crisis International
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from World

US Capitol Police Gets Ready For Rally Supporting January 6 Rioters, Includes US National Guard For Security

US Capitol Police Gets Ready For Rally Supporting January 6 Rioters, Includes US National Guard For Security

Anguished Over Sub Marine Deal, France Recalls Envoys From US, Australia

COVID-19 Stockpile Donated By India For UN Peacekeepers Exhausts

Empty Desk Array At UN To Highlight Education Loss Due To COVID-19 Pandemic

'It Was Mistake, Offer Sincere Apology': Top US Commander On Kabul Drone Strike

US To Fly Haitian Migrants Back To Haiti

First In Person QUAD Summit Shows US’ Indo-Pacific Pivot In Full Swing: Experts

Taliban Orders Resumption Of Classes For Boys Upto Class 12, Girls Excluded

Photo Gallery

BJP Supporters Celebrate PM Narendra Modi's 71st Birthday

BJP Supporters Celebrate PM Narendra Modi's 71st Birthday

Love All! Former Tennis World No. 1 Simona Halep Marries In Romania

Love All! Former Tennis World No. 1 Simona Halep Marries In Romania

Madrid Fashion Week

Madrid Fashion Week

Ganesh Visarjan 2021: Devotees Bid Adieu To Lord Ganesh

Ganesh Visarjan 2021: Devotees Bid Adieu To Lord Ganesh

Advertisement

More from World

Pakistan PM Imran Khan Meets Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi To Discuss Afghan Issue

Pakistan PM Imran Khan Meets Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi To Discuss Afghan Issue

Computing Pioneer Clive Sinclair Dies At 81

Computing Pioneer Clive Sinclair Dies At 81

Quad Diplomats Prepare For First Ever In-Person Leader's Summit, Meet ahead of the White House Event.

Quad Diplomats Prepare For First Ever In-Person Leader's Summit, Meet ahead of the White House Event.

Beijing Woman Sues For Right To Freeze Her Eggs

Beijing Woman Sues For Right To Freeze Her Eggs

Read More from Outlook

India Sets Record, Administers Over 2.50 Crore COVID-19 Vaccines On PM Modi’s Birthday

India Sets Record, Administers Over 2.50 Crore COVID-19 Vaccines On PM Modi’s Birthday

Outlook Web Desk / The Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has termed the record as ‘golden chapter’ in the world history.

First In-Person QUAD Summit Shows US’ Indo-Pacific Pivot In Full Swing: Experts

First In-Person QUAD Summit Shows US’ Indo-Pacific Pivot In Full Swing: Experts

Outlook Web Desk / US President Joe Biden will host the summit that will be attended by PM Narendra Modi, Australian PM Scott Morrison and Japanese premier Yoshihide Suga.

Return Of Campus Life As Colleges Reopen After Long Pandemic Shutdown

Return Of Campus Life As Colleges Reopen After Long Pandemic Shutdown

After befriending gadgets for attending online classes students finally are back to real books and real conversations. Read more education stories in our latest issue.

Amarinder Singh vs Navjot Singh Sidhu: Leadership Change In Punjab? Congress Calls MLAs Meet Today

Amarinder Singh vs Navjot Singh Sidhu: Leadership Change In Punjab? Congress Calls MLAs Meet Today

The meeting has been called, after four ministers and around two dozen party legislators had raised a banner of revolt last month against the Punjab CM Captian Amarinder Singh.

Advertisement