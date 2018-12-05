UM Launches Commando Classic Carb Variant At Rs 1.95 Lakh

UM Motorcycles has launched a carburetted variant of the Commando Classic at Rs 1.95 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The bike will be powered by the same 279.5cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine as the fuel-injected Commando Classic. However, the engine will be fed fuel via a carburettor instead of a fuel injector setup. Apart from the inclusion of a carburettor, the rest of the mechanicals are the same. And although there’s no word from UM on the same, there could possibly be a colour update to go with this new variant.



The inclusion of a carburettor has lowered the price of the Commando Classic by Rs 6,000. However, the carburetted variant also produces lower peak power than its fuel-injected counterpart. While the FI variant pumps out 25.15PS, the carb variant produces 23.7PS. That said, torque figures remain the same for both variants at 23Nm. In theory, the lower power figures might affect the bike’s top-end performance.



The rest of the bike’s mechanicals remain unchanged. And although ABS has been skipped, we expect UM Motorcycles to equip the Commando Classic with one soon. Especially since the new ABS mandate for all bikes above 125cc will come into force in April 2019.



The carb variant of the UM Commando Classic is yet to reach dealerships. You can expect to see the variant in UM dealerships by the next couple of weeks. In spite of the price drop due to the inclusion of a carburettor, the Commando Classic continues to retail at a premium over two of its main rivals, the Bajaj Dominar 400 and the Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350. Follow our updates here for more info on when the bookings and deliveries for the carburetted UM Commando Classic will begin.

Source: zigwheels.com