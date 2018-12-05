UM Launches Commando Classic Carb Variant At Rs 1.95 Lakh

- UM Motorcycles have launched the carburetted variant of their Commando Classic cruiser.
- The bike is priced at Rs 1.95 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi), Rs 6000 lesser than the fuel-injected variant.
- The carburetted engine produces 1.45PS lesser than its fuel-injected counterpart.
The inclusion of a carburettor has lowered the price of the Commando Classic by Rs 6,000. However, the carburetted variant also produces lower peak power than its fuel-injected counterpart. While the FI variant pumps out 25.15PS, the carb variant produces 23.7PS. That said, torque figures remain the same for both variants at 23Nm. In theory, the lower power figures might affect the bike’s top-end performance.
The rest of the bike’s mechanicals remain unchanged. And although ABS has been skipped, we expect UM Motorcycles to equip the Commando Classic with one soon. Especially since the new ABS mandate for all bikes above 125cc will come into force in April 2019.
The carb variant of the UM Commando Classic is yet to reach dealerships. You can expect to see the variant in UM dealerships by the next couple of weeks. In spite of the price drop due to the inclusion of a carburettor, the Commando Classic continues to retail at a premium over two of its main rivals, the Bajaj Dominar 400 and the Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350. Follow our updates here for more info on when the bookings and deliveries for the carburetted UM Commando Classic will begin.
