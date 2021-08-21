Police Retrieve Corpses Of Two Russian Women At North Goa In Two Days

Goa police on Saturday retrieved corpses of two Russian women in two separate incidents, from their residences at a beach village in North Goa on two consecutive days.

According to a senior police officer, Alexandra Djavi, 24, was found hanging from a ceiling fan at her rented place late on Thursday while the body of her 34-year-old compatriot - Ekaterina Titova - was recovered from her apartment on Friday.

"They were staying at different places in Siolim village. No injury marks were found on their bodies, but we are investigating both the cases from all the angles," he said.

The investigation conducted so far has revealed that the two deceased women were not linked to each other, the official added.

(With PTI Inputs)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine