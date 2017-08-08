Two New UM Motorcycles Launching Next Month

UM Motorcycles is set to expand its motorcycle portfolio, which currently includes the Renegade Sports S and Renegade Commando, to four by next month. The two new motorcycles are the Renegade Classic and the Renegade Commando Mojave.

UM Motorcycles had showcased three bikes at the 2016 Auto Expo. They were the Renegade Sports S, Renegade Commando and the Renegade Classic. Of this, the Classic is yet to be launched. The delay is due to UM Motorcycles’ decision to launch the Renegade Classic with fuel injection. Interestingly, due to the BS-IV switchover, the Renegade Sports S and Renegade Commando now get fuel injection as well. The Renegade Classic also gets ABS as an option, a segment-first. Cosmetically, the Classic gets a two-tone paint job, a tall windscreen and lashings of chrome.

The Renegade Commando Mojave is based on the Renegade Commando. The bike is named after the Mojave Desert in the United States, thus the sand-coloured paintjob. It also gets leather saddle bags that should be a boon for traveling long distances.

Both bikes are expected to share the same 279.5cc liquid-cooled single that does duty on the Commando and Sports S. The fuel-injected motor makes 24.8PS @ 8500rpm and 23Nm of torque @ 7000rpm, which is transmitted to the rear wheel via a six-speed gearbox.

Both the motorcycles are expected to be priced at Rs 2 lakh (ex-showroom) and will be sold via UM's 48 dealerships across India, including the newly opened one in Kolkata.

Source: bikedekho.com