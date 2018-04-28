Two Killed After Public Toilet Collapses in Mumbai

Two persons were killed on Saturday after a public toilet complex collapsed in Mumbai.

A team of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) reached the spot for rescue work in collaboration with the fire department.

The public toilet complex, located at Saisadan chawl at Mumbai's Bhandup area, was approximately 25 years old and was not being maintained properly by the city's municipal body.

"Unfortunately in the morning the toilet wall and the roof collapsed, and 19 out of 20 toilets get submerged beneath their foundations," said Deputy Commissioner P. Akhilesh Kumar Singh.

(ANI)