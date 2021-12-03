Advertisement
Friday, Dec 03, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home

Two International Air Travellers Test Positive For Covid, Tamil Nadu Government Says Only Tests Will Ascertain If Omicron Variant

Refuting social media claims that both the cases were Omicron variants, Subramanian said "We will be transparent in announcing the results"

Two International Air Travellers Test Positive For Covid, Tamil Nadu Government Says Only Tests Will Ascertain If Omicron Variant
| PTI Photo/Arun Sharma

Trending

Two International Air Travellers Test Positive For Covid, Tamil Nadu Government Says Only Tests Will Ascertain If Omicron Variant
outlookindia.com
2021-12-03T11:53:01+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 03 Dec 2021, Updated: 03 Dec 2021 11:53 am

Two international air travellers, including a child, who had arrived in Tamil Nadu from Singapore and the United Kingdom have tested positive for Covid-19 and the government ruled out social media reports claiming they were cases of Omicron but said tests only would conclude if they are infected with the latest variant of the coronavirus.

Minister for Health and Family Welfare, Ma Subramanian, told reporters here a man who arrived from Singapore to Tiruchirappally in the wee hours and the child who had come along with its family here from the UK have tested positive for Covid and regretted that there were claims in social media that both were infected with the Omicron variant.

Both the UK and Singapore are high risk countries. "The passenger from Singapore arrived at Tiruchirappally at 3.30 AM (on Friday). He tested positive and has been shifted to the local medical college where he has been quarantined. His sample will undergo genome sequencing and we have a facility here for this purpose. However, it will also be sent to a lab in Bengaluru and only after that result would we come to know if he is infected with Omicron," he said.

Related Stories

Himachal Wakes Up To Blanket Of Snow In Lahaul-Spiti, Shimla Freezes In Winter Rain

"He is only Covid positive as of now," the minister added. Without divulging much details about the second case, he said the child along with its family have been admitted to the King's Institute here where the relevant tests are being conducted. Refuting social media claims that both the cases were Omicron variants, Subramanian said "We will be transparent in announcing the results" as it would only help in creating more public awareness against the pandemic and urged social media users to be careful about opining on the "sensitive issue."

The co-passengers seated in the front and rear rows of the flights in which these two travelled and the flight crew have also been tested, he said. India's first Covid Omicron cases were detected on Thursday, when two fliers from South Africa to Bengaluru tested positive for the new variant. Various restrictions and measures at the airports, including here such as stringent surveillance and testing measures have been put in place by various state governments.

From the Magazine

Roses Among Thorns: The Many Solidarities Of Diverse Protests

Farm Law Repeal Has Given New Life To Idea Of Protest In India

An ‘Untouchable’ Story: My Life As A Protest

Wonder Women Leading Indians’ Battle

How JP Movement Shaped Bihar And India’s Politics

-With PTI Inputs

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Tamil Nadu Omicron variant Covid 19 Omicron COVID 19 COVID Patients Covid-19 Positive Genome Sequencing Lab
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Omicron: Long Queues At Airports As Govt Implements Stricter Travel Rules

Omicron: Long Queues At Airports As Govt Implements Stricter Travel Rules

World AIDS Day: Doctors, Students Across India March For HIV/AIDS Awareness

World AIDS Day: Doctors, Students Across India March For HIV/AIDS Awareness

Omicron: Covid-19 Puts Dampener On Travel Plans Yet Again

Omicron: Covid-19 Puts Dampener On Travel Plans Yet Again

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from

Read More from Outlook

Mamata In Mumbai: TMC On Warpath To Rob Congress Of Its Allies

Mamata In Mumbai: TMC On Warpath To Rob Congress Of Its Allies

Snigdhendu Bhattacharya / On one hand, Mamata Banerjee's TMC has a rapport with parties like NCP and Shiv Sena, while also maintaining friendly relation with the Samajwadi Party in UP.

Didigiri? Mamata Snubs Congress Amid Growing NCP-Sena Ties

Didigiri? Mamata Snubs Congress Amid Growing NCP-Sena Ties

Haima Deshpande / West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee left out the Congress from a meeting between NCP chief Sharad Pawar and Shiv Sena leaders Aaditya Thackeray and Sanjay Raut in Mumbai.

Mumbai Test, Day 1 LIVE: Batting First, Gill And Agarwal Steady

Mumbai Test, Day 1 LIVE: Batting First, Gill And Agarwal Steady

Jayanta Oinam / New Zealand clinched a morale-boosting draw in the first Test in Kanpur. Can India win the two-match series in Mumbai?

Himachal Police Constables' Protest Turns To ‘Gandhigiri’ As Thousands Boycott Mess Food

Himachal Police Constables' Protest Turns To ‘Gandhigiri’ As Thousands Boycott Mess Food

Ashwani Sharma / Himachal Pradesh police constables have boycotted their official mess and are diarising their agitation daily in ‘roznamchas’, in protest against their eight-year-long regularization period.

Advertisement