TVS Jupiter, NTorq 125, Apache RTR Range Waiting Period: All You Need To Know

With Diwali about a month away, it is no surprise that many of you will be in the market for a brand new two-wheeler. As it is every year, there are already a ton of benefits and discounts available on both scooters and motorcycles.

With most manufactures rolling out attractive offers, it is easy to lose track of details like waiting periods and availability. To make things simpler, we have compiled a few lists of waiting periods that popular two-wheelers in India attract. If you happen to be in the market for a TVS two-wheeler, however, here's how long you'll have to wait.

For this list, we're considering only the company's bestselling models. These include the TVS Jupiter (Rs. 56,488), TVS NTorq 125 (Rs. 59,712), TVS Scooty Pep Plus (Rs. 41,812) and the Apache range - RTR 160 (Rs. 81,364), RTR 160 4V (Rs. 85,810), RTR 180 ABS (Rs. 94,817) and the RTR 200 4V Race Edition 2.0 (Rs. 1.10 lakh) (all prices, ex-showroom Delhi).

Here’s everything summarised into a table:

Source: zigwheels.com