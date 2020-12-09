December 09, 2020
Corona
'Let Us Tow The Grand Old Lady Back,' UK Trust Asks India On INS Viraat

The world’s longest serving aircraft carrier INS Viraat has been decommissioned by the Indian Navy and will be dismantled soon.

Outlook Web Bureau 09 December 2020
Indian Naval ship (INS) Viraat arrives at Alang ship breaking yard after it was decommissioned by the Indian Navy, at Alang in Bhavnagar district.
PTI
outlookindia.com
2020-12-09T19:15:31+05:30

While the decommissioned aircraft carrier Viraat is awaiting dismantling at a ship scrapping yard at Alang in Gujarat, a Trust has been set up in the UK to save the carrier from such a cruel fate.

According to reports, the Hermes Viraat Heritage Trust has witten to Prime Miniter Narendra Modi as well as to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson requesting that the aircraft carrier be saved from being scrapped.

The Trust has urged the Indian government to let it convert Viraat into a maritime museum off the coast of Goa. Interestingly, a former member of the European Parliament David Campbell Bannerman is heading the Trust.

According to a report by NDTV, the members of the Trust have even requested the Indian government to allow the 23,900 ton warship to be towed back to the United Kingdom where a maritime museum can be set up.

The carrier, also known as ‘Grand Old Lady’, was developed during World War II and was commissioned in the Royal Navy in 1959 as HMS Hermes. After serving for 27 years, it was sold to India and was named INS Viraat. INS Viraat remained as the flagship warship for the Indian Navy for 30 years and was finally decommissioned on March 6, 2017.

 

