Trump Brushes Dandruff Off French President Macron To 'Make Him Perfect'

United States President Donald Trump on Tuesday jocularly brushed away what he said was a 'little piece' of dandruff from 'perfect' French President Emmanuel Macron's shoulders to 'make him perfect'.
"They're all saying what a great relationship we have, and they're actually correct. It's not fake news. Finally, it's not fake news. It's a great honor, a great honor that you're here, in fact I'll get that little piece of dandruff, that little piece," Trump said, laughing.
"We have to make him perfect. He is perfect. So it's really great to be with you, and you are a special friend. Thank you," Trump said, shaking Macron's hand as the two leaders stood for a photo-op at the White House.
However, it is unclear if there there was something on Macron's shoulders.
The visiting French President reacted with a wide smile toward Trump, which did not depict if he was thankful or offended.
According to the Hill, Macron is in Washington this week for an official state dinner at the White House. The two will also have a one-on-one meeting in the Oval Office to discuss global policy.
Later, Trump took to Twitter and wrote, "Having great meetings and discussions with my friend, President @EmmanuelMacron of France. We are in the midst of meetings on Iran, Syria and Trade. We will be holding a joint press conference shortly, here at the @WhiteHouse."(ANI)
