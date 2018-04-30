Tripura CM Biplab Deb Summoned By PM Modi Over Controversial Statements

After a series of controversial statements, Tripura chief minister Biplab Deb has been summoned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

A senior BJP leader on Sunday told news agency IANS that Modi and BJP president Amit Shah summoned Deb to meet them on May 2 in Delhi.

Deb, who took charge of the state after the BJP and its ally, the IPFT, scripted history by winning a two-thirds majority in the 60-member Tripura legislative assembly, has courted controversy over his several remarks.

His comments came days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi cautioned the BJP leaders to steer clear of controversies and not offer "masala" to the media by making irresponsible statements.

Earlier this month, Deb, an arts graduate, had claimed that Internet and satellite communication existed in the days of Mahabharata, which had drawn criticism from Twitterati, intellectuals and his political adversaries.

He also questioned the crowning of Diana Hayden as Miss World in 1997. He, however, had to apologise for his statement after Hayden slammed and said she was proud of her brown skin.

"I was talking about how the handlooms of the state could be marketed well. If anybody is hurt or feeling defamed, I regret for this... I respect all women as my mother," he told reporters.

However, he didn’t stop there. A day later, the chief minister stated that mechanical engineers should not opt for civil services, but civil engineers should.

On Sunday, he advised the youths of Tripura not to waste their crucial time and, instead, milk cows for livelihood. He also suggested the youth of the state, especially the educated section, not to run behind politicians for government jobs, rather become self-employed.

"There should be a cow in every house. Why run after netas for government jobs? Milk is being sold at Rs 50 per litre. Graduates should get cows and milk it to earn Rs 10 lakh in 10 years. Instead of running after political parties," the chief minister said.

He also called for a change in mindset among the state's youth and urged them to pursue entrepreneurship.

"The former communist government here could not create a mindset for developing entrepreneurship for the youths, so they always ran after government jobs. I want youths to develop entrepreneurship. Income does not mean they have to sit in a big building and work," he said.

The senior party leader told the news agency that party leaders are miffed over the controversies triggered by Deb's statements.

“(Biplab) Deb is just saying anything and everything. (Prime Minister) Modi will talk to him," he said.