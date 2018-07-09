Triple Talaq Petitioner Shayra Bano May Soon Be A BJP Member

Shayra Bano, who was the first petitioner in the Triple Talaq matter, is all set to join BJP, according to reports. “Our govt is concerned about Uniform Civil Code and thinking about the affects of polygamy. Looking at the concern of BJP govt towards Muslims I have decided that if I get an opportunity to join BJP I will definitely join then,” Bano was quoted as saying by ANI.

Bano was herself was a victim of instant triple talaq and domestic violence. She had moved the Supreme Court in 2016 seeking a ban on practices like talaq-e-biddat and nikah halala. Her petition was clubbed with five others which included Ishrat Jahan, Bharatiya Muslim Mahila Andolan, Gulshan Parween, Aafreen Rehman, and Atiya Sabri.

Earlier speaking to ANI, Ms Bano emphasised that other practices such as polygamy and nikah halala should also be abolished in the country. "The way in which women are tortured in the name of these ill-practices should be stopped," she added.

Meanwhile, people in BJP seem to be gleeful to the prospect of her joining theparty. Ajay Bhatt, Uttarakhand BJP chief exclaimed that the development is "a strong message being sent out to people who think that our party is against muslims". He added that the BJP "does not differentiate between members on religious basis", according to TOI.

The Supreme Court last year had “set aside” the centuries-old practice of instant triple talaq or talaq-e-biddat in which Muslim men divorce their wives by merely uttering talaq three times in quick succession. Additionally, the court directed the Parliament to introduce a new law on triple talaq in six months. However, the proposed triple talaq bill could not move forward in Rajya Sabha in January’s parliament session.





