14 September 2017 Last Updated at 2:33 pm Business Car Review

Toyota Innova Crysta, Fortuner Prices Hiked Post Cess Increase

Prices for the Innova have shot up by up to Rs 78,000, while the Fortuner’s prices have increased by a massive sum of Rs 1,60,000
2017-09-14T14:45:53+0530

Effective from September 12, Toyota Kirloskar Motor has announced a price hike across its portfolio – the Innova Crysta, Fortuner, Corolla and the Etios - following the decision of the GST council to increase cess on mid-size cars, luxury cars and SUVs. The Japanese automaker decided to share the increased burden of prices with its customers after the cess went up by 2-7 per cent. The good news is that hybrids (Camry) and small cars (Etios Liva) are kept out of this price rise.

Toyota Fortuner

Here’s a look at the approximate price rise including the newly added cess (all prices ex-showroom Delhi):

The prices of the Toyota Etios will go up by Rs 13,000, while the MPV, the Innova Crysta will see prices rise by Rs 78,000 across its variants. Prices for Toyota’s mid-size sedan, the Corolla Altis will be hiked by Rs 72,000, whereas Toyota Fortuner buyers will have to shell out a huge sum of Rs 1.60 lakh more than the previous prices.

Toyota Corolla Altis

However, it’s not all over for Toyota car buyers. Despite this price rise, buyers can still enjoy the GST price cut benefits though by a lesser amount now. For instance, after the GST came into effect on July 1, 2017, the Etios’ price was reduced by Rs 23,000 (base variant). After the implementation of the additional cess of Rs 13,000, the customer would actually benefit by Rs 10,000 on its base variant. Have a look at the gains that you can still enjoy on Toyota cars post cess hike.

*varies with respect to variant the buyer chooses

Source: cardekho.com

Toyota Fortuner Toyota Etios Toyota Corolla Altis Toyota Toyota Innova Crysta Cars Automobiles Business

