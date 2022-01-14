Top 5 OTT Titles To Watch This Week

There is a wide variety of films and web series in differant languages, genres that have released this week. From the dark-intense thriller ‘Human’ starring Shefali Shah and Kirti Kulhari, which is directed by Vipul Shah and Mozez Singh, to the official web series adaptation of the 2019 Japanese film ‘The Journalist’, here’s our list of the top 5 titles that released on OTT, this week

The Journalist (Web Series, Japanese)

The official adaptation of the popular 2019 film, about a dedicated journalist doggedly pursues the truth about a government corruption scandal even as powerful enemies seek to neutralize her reporting. The series, just like the movie, is also revolves around ‘Toto Newspaper’ and is directed by same director Michihito Fujii, but features different characters and story from the movie version.

Directed By: Michihito Fujii

Starring: Ryoko Yonekura, Go Ayano and Ryusei Yokohama

Where To Watch: Netflix

Human (Web Series, Hindi)

In the race to make the next money-spinning drug, saving lives takes a backseat and people become less than human, as popular and reliable doctors step into the murky world of drug trials.

Starring: Shefali Shah, Kirti Kulhari, Seema Biswas and Ram Kapoor

Directed by: Mozez Singh and Vipul Amrutlal Shah

Where To Watch: Disney+Hotstar

Eternals (English, Film)

Marvel Studios' 'Eternals' features an exciting new team of Super-Heroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, ancient aliens who have been living on Earth in secret for thousands of years. Following the events of 'Avengers: Endgame', an unexpected tragedy forces them out of the shadows to reunite against mankind's most ancient enemy, the Deviants.

Directed by: Chloe Chao

Starring: Angelina Jolie, Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Lauren Ridloff, Brian Tyree Henry, Salma Hayek, Lia McHugh, Don Lee and Kit Harrington

Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana (Film, Kannada)

A cinematically brilliant film that merges mythology with a modern story, 'Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana' is set in the backdrop of the coastal and cultural city of modern-day Mangaluru where Hari and his soulmate Shiva rise together to great heights only to face off as bitter enemies resulting to their own downfall and destruction.

Directed by: Raj B Shetty

Starring: Raj B Shetty, Rishab Shetty, Gopalkrishna Deshpande

Where to Watch: Zee 5

Ranjish Hi Sahi (Web Series, Hindi)

Set mainly in the 70’s Bollywood, the golden era of bell bottoms and great music. The story revolves around the lives of Shankar, Aamna and Anju. Shankar, a fledgling maverick film director gets drawn into an extramarital affair with an eccentric superstar who changes his life forever; his marriage with his first love spirals as he is torn between two worlds.

Starring: Tahir Bhasin, Amala Paul, Amrita Puri.

Directed by: Pushdeep Bharadwaj

Where To Watch: Voot Select