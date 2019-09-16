Top 5 Bike News Of The Week: Affordable RE Classic 350, New Honda Activa 125 6G and TVS Jupiter Grande with Bluetooth launched, 2020 Ninja 400, new Indian Motorcycles range & More

The past week was an interesting one for enthusiasts and common folk alike. We saw important two-wheelers like the country’s first BS6 scooter, the Activa 125 and TVS Jupiter 125 with Bluetooth being launched. Oh and now you can buy a more affordable version of Royal Enfield’s bestseller, the Classic 350. Here is the biggest news of last week at a glance.

More Affordable RE Classic 350 launched:

Yes, the Classic 350 is just that. Royal Enfield has lately been offering slightly stripped down and more affordable offerings of their popular models. They launched a more affordable Bullet 350 and now they have launched a more affordable Classic 350 S. The motorcycle gets the same motor and underpinnings as the standard Classic 350 but misses out on chrome trim. It gets blacked-out accents and a single-channel ABS. Find out whats else is different on the bike here.

Bluetooth enabled TVS Jupiter Launched:

TVS has resurrected the Jupiter Grande edition and it now comes with all the bells and whistles of its predecessor and with the addition of Bluetooth connectivity. It gets a new blue shade, new badges and subtle chrome trim. The semi-digital instrument console connects to your smartphone via Bluetooth and TVS Connect app. Know what else can you do in the app here.

2019 Activa 125 BS6 Launched:

The Honda Activa 125 is the first BS6-compliant two-wheeler in the country. It gets an all-new fuel-injected motor with a new starter generator that offers a silent starting operation. The top-spec variant gets idle start-stop system that along with the Fi system claims to improve fuel efficiency by 13 per cent. Know what each variant gets here. Check out the booking details here. You can read all about this new 125cc scooter here.

Kawasaki Ninja 400 gets new colours:

Kawasaki has introduced two special colour editions of the Kawasaki Ninja 400. Limited to 10 units of each, the Ninja 400 gets a special KRT edition colour and special Ninja H2 spec colour scheme. Other than the colour, the 400cc motorcycle remains mechanically unchanged and even carry the same price tag as before. Check out the Ninja 400’s new colours here.

2020 Indian Motorcycles lineup gets more power:

For 2019, the Indian Motorcycle lineup gets a new and bigger 1901cc Thunderstorle 116 V-twin motor. This motor delivers a tarmac shredding 168Nm of torque. Other than that the massive cruisers get updates for better stability and improvements in creature comforts. Find out more here.

